The Best Student Accommodation Winners Have Been Announced

The ‘TripAdvisor for Students’ website, StudentCrowd have collected 23,340 student reviews as of 2019 to find UK student’s favourite Accommodation
Students have been reviewing their accommodation based on:
- Value for Money
- Location
- Hall Management
- Cleaning
- Social Spaces
- Social Experience
- Wifi Quality
This article is an update to the same awards we ran 2 years ago:
Interesting developments in the past 2 years:
- Apollo Court, Liverpool (Student Roost) replaces Falkner Eggington, Loughborough (Loughborough University) as the nation's favourite Student Accommodation.
- The % of Accommodation in the North in the Top 50 has increased whereas in the South it has decreased
2019: 43% North, 28.5% South, 28.5% Midlands
2017: 40% North, 32% South, 28% Midlands
- Private owned Accommodation has lept ahead of University owned in our list
2019: 22% University owned, 78% private
2017: 84% University owned, 16% private
StudentCrowd MD, Paul Humphreys, explained:
“This data shows the absolute best in class Student Accommodation in the UK. It highlights those that offer the students a safe, relaxing and enjoyable stay throughout their University life.”
