The Best Student Accommodation Winners Have Been Announced

The ‘TripAdvisor for Students’ website, StudentCrowd have collected 23,340 student reviews as of 2019 to find UK student’s favourite Accommodation

Students have been reviewing their accommodation based on:

Value for Money

Location

Hall Management

Cleaning

Social Spaces

Social Experience

Wifi Quality

This article is an update to the same awards we ran 2 years ago:

Interesting developments in the past 2 years:

Apollo Court, Liverpool (Student Roost) replaces Falkner Eggington, Loughborough (Loughborough University) as the nation's favourite Student Accommodation.

The % of Accommodation in the North in the Top 50 has increased whereas in the South it has decreased

2019: 43% North, 28.5% South, 28.5% Midlands

2017: 40% North, 32% South, 28% Midlands

Private owned Accommodation has lept ahead of University owned in our list

2019: 22% University owned, 78% private

2017: 84% University owned, 16% private

StudentCrowd MD, Paul Humphreys, explained:

“This data shows the absolute best in class Student Accommodation in the UK. It highlights those that offer the students a safe, relaxing and enjoyable stay throughout their University life.”

