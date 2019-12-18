 
Global College Network conference comes to Sussex

Earlier this month East Sussex College co-hosted the annual Global College Network conference with Chichester College.

The conference brings together a network of colleges from across the world to collaborate and share best practices and promote student and staff exchange experiences.

Delegates and student ambassadors from colleges in Taiwan, UK, Spain, Japan, Finland and Holland, attended the conference and had the chance to visit three historic towns in Chichester, Lewes, and Hastings.

During the visit, the student ambassadors were able to take part in a number of seminars and talks but also had the chance to settle down at the Cafe Nineteen restaurant at Chichester College to enjoy a Christmas lunch. While the delegates visited the Station Plaza campus at East Sussex College Hastings for a tour of the impressive building and experienced a college open event at the East Sussex College Lewes campus.

Between seminars, the group were able to channel their inner celebrities as they set up camp in the great outdoors, building wooden structures, putting up tents, and enjoying a spot of lunch around the campfire. They then took on a bushtucker trial which featured blended crickets and sardine smoothies.

On the final day of the conference, East Sussex College Lewes student president, Mia Penfold, rounded off the conference by leading a discussion on democracy.

Mark Allen, International Director at East Sussex College, said, “It has been a pleasure to welcome our guests from the Global College Network. We’ve been able to share lots of great ideas, discuss some key topics, and set up several opportunities to work together in the future.

“We really enjoyed getting to know our international colleagues and had a great time giving them a real flavour of Sussex. We look forward to next year’s conference in Nagasaki, Japan.”

