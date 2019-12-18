 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Creative Media students hustings coverage goes viral

Details
Hits: 152
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Students from East Sussex College Hastings have used their film making skills to cover the 2019 General Election during a hustings held at the college’s Station Plaza campus.

Using a complex five camera filming set-up they provided broadcast-quality coverage of the event for the Hastings Independent Press and created elevator pitches for all the candidates.

The first-year students, who study the extended diploma in Creative Media Production, were invited to cover the event and produce promotional videos for all four candidates for the Hastings Independent Press.

Applying strict rules of journalistic impartiality the students devised a set of standard questions from a student perspective to ask all the candidates. They then put the candidates in the college’s glass elevators and asked them for their elevator pitch for the youth vote of Hastings.

Creative Media student, Callum said,

“I found out that politics isn’t always what it seems, and that politics is quite a sensitive subject for a lot of people. It’s very controversial and some people get really upset.” Fellow student Hannah said, “It was both interesting and uncomfortable at times”.

Jake Bowers, Creative Media lecturer said,

“Putting the students into the position of having to get quality footage from a live political event gave them an insight into the pressure journalists are under to not only get things right first time, but also create broadcast-quality footage to a strict deadline.

“Whilst I’m not sure the event totally removed their cynicism about politics, it gave the students a very real taste of the difficult balance journalists have to tread in representing controversial subjects.”

Their coverage of one of the candidate's (Sally Ann Hart) controversial views on disabled people has been featured in the national press and has even gone viral being viewed over 250,000 times in one week on Facebook.

Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence could add Â£232bn to UK GDP by 2030
Sector News
UK GDP could be around 10% higher in 2030 as a result of #ArtificialIn
Providing mental health training for RAF veterans and the families of RAF veterans
Sector News
Portsmouth technology firm attend the annual #ICAPCharityDayLocal tech
Cardiff and Vale College launches its biggest ever range of part-time courses
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has unveiled its biggest ever range of part-t

You may also be interested in these articles:

Artificial Intelligence could add £232bn to UK GDP by 2030
Sector News
UK GDP could be around 10% higher in 2030 as a result of #ArtificialIn
Providing mental health training for RAF veterans and the families of RAF veterans
Sector News
Portsmouth technology firm attend the annual #ICAPCharityDayLocal tech
Cardiff and Vale College launches its biggest ever range of part-time courses
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has unveiled its biggest ever range of part-t
Barton Peveril’s National College Footballer
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College student Gus Banhire has been selecte
FutureLearn announces the University of Surrey as new partner
Sector News
@UniOfSurrey has partnered with @FutureLearnThe University of Surrey h
CNet Training Launch Digital Badges for All Certified Individuals
Sector News
CNet Training’s Credentials Go DigitalCNet has announced another fir
Coleg Cambria says goodbye to chief executive David Jones OBE
Sector News
THE enduring and positive impact of David Jones on education and the e
East Sussex College student with sight loss condition to make two aerial drops for eye research charity
Sector News
East Sussex College Eastbourne student Nathan Dunbar will take part in
Global College Network conference comes to Sussex
Sector News
Earlier this month East Sussex College co-hosted the annual Global Col
The Best Student Accommodation Winners Have Been Announced
Sector News
The ‘TripAdvisor for Students’ website, StudentCrowd have collecte
Stood Up - Cardiff and Vale College students appear on stage with Jack Whitehall
Sector News
Performing Arts students from Cardiff and Vale College have appeared o
South Eastern Regional College Apprentices secure Engineers of Tomorrow Award
Sector News
Two Fire and Security apprentices, Adam Smylie and Scott McNab from So

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page