 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

East Sussex College student with sight loss condition to make two aerial drops for eye research charity

Details
Hits: 182
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

East Sussex College Eastbourne student Nathan Dunbar will take part in two aerial adventures to raise funds for vital research into sight loss condition keratoconus.

17-year-old Nathan, from Polegate, was diagnosed with keratoconus in both of his eyes five years ago after a routine eye check-up with his optician. Since then he has had four surgeries to help slow down the progression and attempt to correctly reshape his corneas.

After his diagnosis, Nathan found eye research charity Fight for Sight and he has completed a number of fundraising events to raise money for the charity over the past three years. Nathan said: “I raise money for eye research because I think it’s so important to give back. I also want to encourage more young people to get involved in their communities. It’s our future we’re helping.”

In August 2017, Nathan made a dramatic 80-metre descent from the Arcelormittal Orbit, the 114-metre tall tower in the heart of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Now Nathan wants to go even higher and has committed to two more adventures in 2020 to raise money for sight loss.

In July Nathan will be dropping 430ft from the Viewing Tower of the British Airways i360 in Brighton, while in August, he will skydive 15,000ft over the Salisbury Plains.

Nathan said: “I think it is very important to raise money for research into such an uncertain eye condition that affects so many people – the majority of whom are under the age of 20. I hope that by helping to fund research a new treatment for keratoconus will be found.”

Keratoconus affects the cornea, the clear round-shaped front surface of the eye, which becomes progressively thinner and weaker over time. The abnormal change of shape causes a person to have blurred and distorted sight as it prevents the light that enters their eye from being correctly focused. Scientists do not understand exactly what causes keratoconus.

Fight for Sight is currently funding Dr Mouhamed Al-Aqaba and his team of researchers at Nottingham University who are using biological ‘markers’ to investigate the underlying nerve structures in keratoconus. Fight for Sight also recently contributed to research at Guys Hospital and Moorfields Eye Hospital to understand more about the effectiveness of a new treatment for keratoconus called corneal cross-linking.

Head of Research at Fight for Sight Dr Rubina Ahmed said: “We are so grateful to Nathan and all of our supporters who are helping to raise vital funds for eye research. The research we fund is uncovering new breakthroughs every day, and with more support we can help transform the lives of people with sight loss.”

Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence could add Â£232bn to UK GDP by 2030
Sector News
UK GDP could be around 10% higher in 2030 as a result of #ArtificialIn
Providing mental health training for RAF veterans and the families of RAF veterans
Sector News
Portsmouth technology firm attend the annual #ICAPCharityDayLocal tech
Cardiff and Vale College launches its biggest ever range of part-time courses
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has unveiled its biggest ever range of part-t

To support Nathan you can visit his Just Giving page - www.justgiving.com

You may also be interested in these articles:

Artificial Intelligence could add £232bn to UK GDP by 2030
Sector News
UK GDP could be around 10% higher in 2030 as a result of #ArtificialIn
Providing mental health training for RAF veterans and the families of RAF veterans
Sector News
Portsmouth technology firm attend the annual #ICAPCharityDayLocal tech
Cardiff and Vale College launches its biggest ever range of part-time courses
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College has unveiled its biggest ever range of part-t
Barton Peveril’s National College Footballer
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College student Gus Banhire has been selecte
FutureLearn announces the University of Surrey as new partner
Sector News
@UniOfSurrey has partnered with @FutureLearnThe University of Surrey h
CNet Training Launch Digital Badges for All Certified Individuals
Sector News
CNet Training’s Credentials Go DigitalCNet has announced another fir
Coleg Cambria says goodbye to chief executive David Jones OBE
Sector News
THE enduring and positive impact of David Jones on education and the e
Creative Media students hustings coverage goes viral
Sector News
Students from East Sussex College Hastings have used their film making
Global College Network conference comes to Sussex
Sector News
Earlier this month East Sussex College co-hosted the annual Global Col
The Best Student Accommodation Winners Have Been Announced
Sector News
The ‘TripAdvisor for Students’ website, StudentCrowd have collecte
Stood Up - Cardiff and Vale College students appear on stage with Jack Whitehall
Sector News
Performing Arts students from Cardiff and Vale College have appeared o
South Eastern Regional College Apprentices secure Engineers of Tomorrow Award
Sector News
Two Fire and Security apprentices, Adam Smylie and Scott McNab from So

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page