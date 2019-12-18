Barton Peveril’s National College Footballer

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College student Gus Banhire has been selected for the England Colleges Football Association (ECFA) National Team. The Barton Peveril student was selected as part of the 26-man squad following two trials in Bristol and Gloucester, on 1st and 10th November respectively.

Banhire, who formerly attended The King’s School in Fair Oak, competed against 60 other players from his region to make it through the first trial. The select group of players, from each of the four regions, then progressed to the second trial in Gloucester where the players were cut from 50 down to the final 26.

The striker currently plays for both Barton Peveril’s Elite Football Team and Winchester City Football Club and is hopeful that he will be selected as one of 20 players to represent England Colleges at a tournament in Italy in February. The final squad will be selected after their initial two-day training session held at England’s training ground, St. George’s Park, on 11th and 12th December.

Speaking on his success and the future, Gus Banhire said: “It is a huge honour to be selected to represent England College playing the sport I love, it’s a real dream come true. I cannot wait to get started and am very excited as to what the future holds. I’m looking forward to building relationships and have the experience of a lifetime whilst giving 100% for my nation.”

Barton Peveril’s Director of Sport, Luke Hampton, praised Banhire: “Gus’ achievement is fantastic, especially as he is the first Barton Peveril student to be selected for the England Colleges team in ten years. We’re all eager to see how he continues to develop, across competitions for the College, Winchester City FC and the national squad.”

