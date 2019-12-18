Cardiff and Vale College launches its biggest ever range of part-time courses

Cardiff and Vale College has unveiled its biggest ever range of part-time courses, due to start from January 2020 onwards.

Following on from the success of the free part-time courses CAVC started offering in the summer, the College has decided to greatly expand its provision. The courses, offered across a range of vocational and academic areas, are designed to cater to people looking to get back into work, develop their skills or try something new.

From an introduction to flying drones to automotive engineering, hair and beauty and health and safety at work, the College has something for everyone.

As part of this offer, CAVC has again grown its provision of free part-time courses for adults. These focus on helping adults to get back into work or progress in their career. Some even offer additional financial support for adults to learn, including childcare.

Learners also get the opportunity to enhance their digital skills with a brand new range of courses with the CAVC Digital Academy, as well as start a professional part-time qualification with the CAVC Business School.

Level 5 CIPD Intermediate Certificate in Human Resource Management student Hannah Scrivens said: “I wanted to better myself and get a new qualification after having my son. My confidence has increased greatly and it’s been an incredible journey for me.

“You gain so much knowledge from the range of people you’re studying with and it is well worth it for that alone.”

Sam Abdul Salam Al Roainy took Level 2 Professional Cookery course in 2019.

“I used to be a carer but I wanted to do something different,” he said. “I enjoy cooking and I enjoy cookery programmes like Masterchef so I decided to do a cookery course.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at the College very much – I’ve applied for a Level 3 course and I’ve been invited in for an interview, which is exciting.”

Where the course has a fee, the College is committed to ensuring affordability – providing professional qualifications and even university-level courses at a cost that offers value for money. For some of these courses a range of fudning support is available and the Collge is able to offer advice and guidance.

Last year thousands of people across the Cardiff Capital Region took a course with CAVC to meet their goal.

