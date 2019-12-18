 
Providing mental health training for RAF veterans and the families of RAF veterans

Details
Portsmouth technology firm attend the annual #ICAPCharityDay

Local technology firm Novatech Ltd attended the ICAP Charity event in London for the first time.

The ICAP Charity Event takes place for one day annually, where the company donates all of its revenue and commissions made on that specific day to a number of charities. This year over 100 charities will benefit from the £4,600,000 raised.

Since its launch in 1993 the charity day has raised over £145million for more than 2000 charities around the world and this year local technology provider Novatech had the privilege of attending and contributing towards the fundraising. 

While at the ICAP Charity day Novatech were supporting the Royal Air Force Association the official charity supporting the RAF, one of the many charities that will benefit from the funds raised.  

The ICAP funding will enable the Royal Air Force Association to provide mental health training for RAF veterans and the families of RAF veterans in order to raise awareness and reduce stigma.

Cate Driscoll - Special Projects Manager for the Royal Air Force Association commented

“It was great to work with Novatech and the RAF Video Gaming eSports Association at the ICAP Charity Day 2019.  We would like to thank Novatech for providing their state of the art equipment, the flight simulator experience was the talk of the event, and the money donated by ICAP to the RAF Association will go towards our Finding It Tough campaign which focuses on mental health support for members of the RAF family.”

During the course of the day, we were running a specialist Virtual Reality Flight Simulator operated by 3 of the latest Reign Gaming PC’s in collaborating with the RAF team where visiting celebrities has the opportunity to test out the simulator. 

The simulators saw some faces during the course of the day such as former British rugby player and pilot Rory Underwood as well as Pink Floyd’s drummer Nick Mason and model Nell McAndrew, who are all ambassadors for the Royal Air Force Association Charity.

The simulator was also tested out by the Lord Mayor of London,  a number of the Red Arrow Pilots and Jason Bradbury from The Gadget Show! 

