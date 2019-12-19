 
AAT partners with PSI Services (UK) Limited (PSI) to provide online assessment platform

Suzie Webb, Director of Education and Development, AAT

AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract to partner with PSI Services (UK) Limited (PSI) to provide the online assessment platform for AAT’s computer-based assessments.

This new partnership will allow AAT to work closely with PSI, and draw on their extensive experience, in the design and development of its new accounting qualifications to be launched in September 2021. 

PSI Services LLC (PSI) has over 70 years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to corporate enterprises, national and regional governments, awarding organisations, academic institutions and publishers. PSI offers a comprehensive solutions approach from test development to delivery and results processing, including pre-hire employment selection, management assessments, licencing and certification tests, distance learning testing, licence management services and professional services.

Suzie Webb, Director of Education and Development, AAT said:

“We are excited that AAT and PSI will be working in partnership to take forward AAT’s assessment strategy, and to continue to deliver an excellent user experience for all our stakeholders.

“AAT will be working closely with PSI over the next two years in order to develop a comprehensive suite of functionally rich assessments and to ensure a smooth transition to the new platform.”

Speaking about the agreement, Janet Garcia, President of PSI’s International divisions commented “We are delighted to be partnering with AAT, particularly given the respect the organisation commands in the global marketplace. We are also keenly aware of AAT’s wishes to enter into a long-term relationship with a test provider that will offer the scalability needed to support future domestic and international growth.”

