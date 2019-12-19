 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Boost for young people with learning disabilities as expansion of West London internship programme announced

Details
Hits: 376

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

West London has some of the most successful Supported Internship programmes in the country, with a track record of helping young people with learning disabilities or difficulties into employment.

Some 600 people attended the fifth annual Supported Internships Fair organised recently by the West London Alliance, the partnership of seven West London local authorities, working with West London College, hosting the event at its Hammersmith campus.

These ground-breaking programmes are set for major expansion in 2020 in West London and have been shortlisted for a prestigious Local Government Chronicle award in recognition of their impact in promoting diversity and inclusion.

Supported Internships give young people between 17 and 25 with conditions such as autism, Asperger’s Syndrome and Down’s Syndrome the opportunity to acquire vocational skills and enter fully paid employment to fulfil their potential.

In contrast with the extremely low employment rate of 6% for adults with learning disabilities, over 65% of those going through West London’s Supported Internship programmes move into work, making a powerful change to these young people’s life chances. Some programmes help an even higher proportion of their interns into jobs: 90% of interns placed at Charing Cross Hospital in Hammersmith & Fulham and 70% of those placed at the Hilton Hotel Heathrow Terminal 5 are now in employment.

Since 2012 fourteen Supported Internships programmes have been established in West London, helping over 140 young people every year towards work.  Another six programmes will open in 2020. 

A comprehensive directory of the details of 27 Supported Internships in London was also launched at the fair by the West London Alliance, detailing the types of work experience and skills training on offer.

The popularity of Supported Internships among the interns themselves and their parents and carers is evident.  Interns regularly describe their experience of the intensive nine-month skills training and acquisition programme as ‘life-changing’, and the route through which they have gained self-confidence, independence and some of their life ambitions. 

Alastair Nelson, for example, a recent graduate from the SI based at Kensington Town Hall and business locations in Kensington, commented:

The experience of a Supported Internship has changed my life. My own ideas of how I could contribute to and be employed within a thriving business have been listened to and supported, and my ambition of gaining worthwhile and motivating employment has been fulfilled through this.  I am very grateful for the opportunity I was offered and the positive impact it has made on my life.”

Advertisement

A City College Plymouth Decorating Student to Train for â€˜Skills Olympicsâ€™
Sector News
@cityplym Decorating Student to Train for @WorldSkillsUK A City Colle
Former Barnsley College Construction student wins Gold at national competition
Sector News
Former @barnsleycollege apprentice, Adam Batty, is celebrating after w
Barking & Dagenham College supports women into construction
Sector News
@BarkingCollege supports #WomenIntoConstructionBarking & Dagenham

A spokesman for Public Health England, which has hosted a Supported Internship programme since 2016 said:

Our supported interns bring incredible benefits to the organisation and we’re always telling other employers about how good Supported Internships are. It is one of the most important things we do as an organisation”.

Councillor Steve Curran, Leader of Hounslow Council and Chair of the West London Alliance’s Skills and Employment Board said: “Supporting inclusion is at the heart of the West London boroughs’ shared Skills, Employment and Productivity Strategy. I am proud to say that this programme is a pioneering way of providing effective preparation for adulthood, independent living and good health for young people with learning disabilities”.

Karen Redhead OBE, Principal of West London College said:

The fifth Supported Internship Fair held at West London College has grown from strength to strength, attracting a record 596 attendees. The speeches from current and former supported interns were exceptional and provided role models that inspired many attendees to sign up for the new internships starting in September 2020.This is such an important event for inclusion and the future employment of young people with learning disabilities”.

The West London Guide to Supported Internships 2020, produced by the West London Alliance, contains comprehensive details of 27 Supported Internships which are established in West London and throughout Greater London. The names of the Colleges, schools and Third-Sector organisations which are the Education Providers for the SIs are listed, alongside the organisations which provide Job Coaches and Follow-On support to young people in employment (the Supported Employment Providers).  Each SI is sponsored/supported by a Local Authority which oversees the budget and admission criteria of each programme.

The Local Government Chronicle awards recognise outstanding practice and cutting-edge innovation in local government. The West London Alliance’s Supported Internship programme has been shortlisted in the diversity and inclusion category, a new category which seeks to highlighting initiatives which foster diversity and help facilitate inclusion across the local community.

You may also be interested in these articles:

GB Sports success for Uxbridge College student Trudie
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege Sports student Trudie Roper is celebrating gymnastics
Falcon Education Academies Trust, schools' financial health and higher education
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/19/falcon-education-academies-tru
A City College Plymouth Decorating Student to Train for ‘Skills Olympics’
Sector News
@cityplym Decorating Student to Train for @WorldSkillsUK A City Colle
Former Barnsley College Construction student wins Gold at national competition
Sector News
Former @barnsleycollege apprentice, Adam Batty, is celebrating after w
Barking & Dagenham College supports women into construction
Sector News
@BarkingCollege supports #WomenIntoConstructionBarking & Dagenham
HECSU Prospects: Work experience key to tackling skills shortages
Sector News
Work experience is key to tackling skills shortages, according to anal
BIG FUNDS RAISED FOR UPSKILLING UGANDA
Sector News
Big hearted students and staff at @S_ERC (South Eastern Regional Colle
Nisai Group joining forces with Danielle Brown to provide golden personal development opportunities
Sector News
@NisaiLearning joining forces with @danibrownmbe to provide golden per
Imperial graduate named one of Europe’s most innovative entrepreneurs
Sector News
Leslie Nooteboom, co-founder of Humanising Autonomy, has been named as
Get ‘Fired Up’ for National Apprenticeship Week 2020 #NAW2020
Sector News
Employers are asked to open their doors in a nationwide series of #Loo
What was the Best Year for Britain in the past decade?
Sector News
The year 2012 has been named the ‘Best Year’ of the 2010s, accordi
Where Is The Best Place For Teachers In Europe?
Sector News
Totally Money have created an interactive report looking into a number

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Uxbridge College
Uxbridge College has published a new article: GB Sports success for Uxbridge College student Trudie 5 hours 20 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses is now a featured video. 9 hours 3 minutes ago
Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy...

How to Improve FE Funding and Income Levels Explained By Stefan Drew https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a video in channel. 9 hours 6 minutes ago

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy...

How to Improve FE Funding and Income Levels Explained By Stefan Drew https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page