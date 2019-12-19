Where Is The Best Place For Teachers In Europe?

Totally Money have created an interactive report looking into a number of European cities to see how they compare when it comes to job salaries. The study allows users to see the average weekly working hours and the average paid holiday from each country across the continent.

One popular occupation is that of a teacher. If you were to look at working in another European country, which would pay you the highest?

Totally Money's results found that:

Switzerland has the highest average salary, with £73,286

The UK came in at second with an average of £42,344

France placed 3rd with an average of £37,772

As a teacher, if you're interested in working in one of the studied countries, the research also looked at the average weekly working hours.

The table below shows the countries with the highest weekly working hours:

Country Hours Worked Ranking Greece 42 1st Switzerland 42 2nd Sweden 40 3rd

Paid Annual Leave

A concern for many workers, the number of annual leave holidays we receive is an important factor to our work vs life balance. The study shows how many days each country offers for paid leave. Ranking as number one, Greece offers the most with 29 days. Germany, along with four other countries, offer the lowest with just 20 days.

Country Number of Holiday Leave Ranking Greece 29 1st France 25 5th Germany 20 8th

