 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barking & Dagenham College supports women into construction

Details
Hits: 180
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Barking & Dagenham College supports women into construction

@BarkingCollege supports #WomenIntoConstruction

Barking & Dagenham College has become one of the first in the UK to offer their female students a tailored club to help them get into the construction industry, thanks to ‘Women Into Construction’.

The new ‘Construction Club’ will provide advice and guidance to the College’s female students about the roles and routes into construction. 

At the first meeting held this week, the students got to meet a local employer and discuss the opportunities that lay ahead.  In addition to the meetings, the club will offer 1-1 employability and mentoring sessions as well as setting up high quality work placements and site visits with construction contractors and help the students with applying for jobs.  Not only that, it will also provide a whole host of support with things such as gaining their CSCS cards so they can work on site and financial help to provide protective clothing, help with childcare and travel costs while students are on work placements and fund job specific training. 

Holly Bridge, who studies construction and design at Barking & Dagenham College and is one of the first members of the Construction Club said: "It was really interesting to talk to the employer at the meeting. I’m looking forward to starting my work placement and gaining experience in the construction industry next year."

The event was enjoyed by students and employers alike. Devia Barker, Resident Liaison Officer at The Ardmore Group, one of the employers at the event commented that it was a great first session and lovely to meet such a nice group of enthusiastic young women. 

Anna Walterskotter, Project Manager for Women Into Construction added: “The construction industry has a wealth of opportunities for everyone.  With the help of Barking & Dagenham College and this new initiative, we hope to see many new young women obtain jobs and start their career.  It’s an exciting time.”

 

Advertisement

Falcon Education Academies Trust, schools' financial health and higher education
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/19/falcon-education-academies-tru
A City College Plymouth Decorating Student to Train for â€˜Skills Olympicsâ€™
Sector News
@cityplym Decorating Student to Train for @WorldSkillsUK A City Colle
Former Barnsley College Construction student wins Gold at national competition
Sector News
Former @barnsleycollege apprentice, Adam Batty, is celebrating after w

You may also be interested in these articles:

GB Sports success for Uxbridge College student Trudie
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege Sports student Trudie Roper is celebrating gymnastics
Falcon Education Academies Trust, schools' financial health and higher education
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/19/falcon-education-academies-tru
A City College Plymouth Decorating Student to Train for ‘Skills Olympics’
Sector News
@cityplym Decorating Student to Train for @WorldSkillsUK A City Colle
Former Barnsley College Construction student wins Gold at national competition
Sector News
Former @barnsleycollege apprentice, Adam Batty, is celebrating after w
HECSU Prospects: Work experience key to tackling skills shortages
Sector News
Work experience is key to tackling skills shortages, according to anal
BIG FUNDS RAISED FOR UPSKILLING UGANDA
Sector News
Big hearted students and staff at @S_ERC (South Eastern Regional Colle
Nisai Group joining forces with Danielle Brown to provide golden personal development opportunities
Sector News
@NisaiLearning joining forces with @danibrownmbe to provide golden per
Boost for young people with learning disabilities as expansion of West London internship programme announced
Sector News
West London has some of the most successful Supported Internship progr
Imperial graduate named one of Europe’s most innovative entrepreneurs
Sector News
Leslie Nooteboom, co-founder of Humanising Autonomy, has been named as
Get ‘Fired Up’ for National Apprenticeship Week 2020 #NAW2020
Sector News
Employers are asked to open their doors in a nationwide series of #Loo
What was the Best Year for Britain in the past decade?
Sector News
The year 2012 has been named the ‘Best Year’ of the 2010s, accordi
Where Is The Best Place For Teachers In Europe?
Sector News
Totally Money have created an interactive report looking into a number

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Uxbridge College
Uxbridge College has published a new article: GB Sports success for Uxbridge College student Trudie 5 hours 21 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses is now a featured video. 9 hours 4 minutes ago
Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy...

How to Improve FE Funding and Income Levels Explained By Stefan Drew https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a video in channel. 9 hours 7 minutes ago

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy...

How to Improve FE Funding and Income Levels Explained By Stefan Drew https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page