Barking & Dagenham College supports women into construction

Barking & Dagenham College has become one of the first in the UK to offer their female students a tailored club to help them get into the construction industry, thanks to ‘Women Into Construction’.

The new ‘Construction Club’ will provide advice and guidance to the College’s female students about the roles and routes into construction.

At the first meeting held this week, the students got to meet a local employer and discuss the opportunities that lay ahead. In addition to the meetings, the club will offer 1-1 employability and mentoring sessions as well as setting up high quality work placements and site visits with construction contractors and help the students with applying for jobs. Not only that, it will also provide a whole host of support with things such as gaining their CSCS cards so they can work on site and financial help to provide protective clothing, help with childcare and travel costs while students are on work placements and fund job specific training.

Holly Bridge, who studies construction and design at Barking & Dagenham College and is one of the first members of the Construction Club said: "It was really interesting to talk to the employer at the meeting. I’m looking forward to starting my work placement and gaining experience in the construction industry next year."

The event was enjoyed by students and employers alike. Devia Barker, Resident Liaison Officer at The Ardmore Group, one of the employers at the event commented that it was a great first session and lovely to meet such a nice group of enthusiastic young women.

Anna Walterskotter, Project Manager for Women Into Construction added: “The construction industry has a wealth of opportunities for everyone. With the help of Barking & Dagenham College and this new initiative, we hope to see many new young women obtain jobs and start their career. It’s an exciting time.”

