Catering for a diverse workforce can be critical in both attracting and retaining key #talent

Kate Palmer, Associate Director of Advisory at global employment law consultancy, Peninsula

#EthicalVeganism is a philosophical belief, tribunal says

Ethical veganism is a philosophical belief and should be protected by law, an employment tribunal has ruled.

The landmark ruling relates to the case of an "ethical vegan" who alleged he was sacked because of his views on animal products.

So what do employers need to know about this important ruling? 

Although a first instance decision that could still be appealed, this long-awaited ruling provides useful commentary on the level of legal protection that ethnical veganism should receive in the workplace.

Specifically, in the tribunal’s view, it should be considered unlawful to treat individuals less favourably at work because of this belief. This decision stands to have a considerable impact on the protections afforded to ethical vegan employees and employers should be ready for this.

Crucially, businesses will now need to treat ethical veganism the same as any religion, or similar qualifying philosophical belief, or face a potential direct or indirect discrimination claim from ethical vegans in their employ.

In light of this ruling, employers may want to consider reviewing how they support ethical vegans in their company, and if any changes are required. It should be remembered that no employee should feel mistreated at work. As vegans abstain from the consumption of animal products employers should pay close attention to the food on offer in any staff canteen or pre-arranged business lunches, ensuring there are always vegan options available.

Aside from the potential legal implications as seen here, catering for a diverse workforce can be critical in both attracting and retaining key talent.

