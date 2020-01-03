 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Students celebrate globally: International Baccalaureate (IB) results day 2020

Details
Hits: 734
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Today (3 Jan), more than 18,700 International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) students around the world will receive their results from the November 2019 examination session. 

In 2019, the November DP and CP cohort grew by 3.9% and more than 86,000 examination papers were processed in 14 languages. 2,545 examiners across the world worked collaboratively to establish an international standard to which grades were awarded for each subject.  

Dr Siva Kumari, Director General of the IB, said:

“I warmly congratulate all DP and CP graduates. I know that your hard work and commitment will be rewarded – both in the immediate term, with the highly-deserved award of your diplomas, and in the future, with enhanced prospects for your further education, your careers, and your lives as a whole. 

“You have been taught valuable skills for your future in the fourth industrial revolution, in which you will face wholly new contexts and challenges.

“Research suggests that an IB education provides skills that both universities and employers value, with independent, critical thinking and the ability to work flexibly and cooperatively. I am confident that you’ve been exceptionally well prepared to make the most of new opportunities, and I wish you all the best in whichever direction you choose to follow.

“I would also like to thank all the IB educators – teachers, heads, coordinators – and all those in our great and growing community, including parents, who help to shape succeeding generations of IB students with their drive and passion, enriching lives and making the world a better place through education.”

This year saw the IB eliminate its candidate registration fee ($172) to give more students the opportunity to access an IB education.  As a responsible not-for-profit, the IB continues to seek out cost-efficiencies that can lower costs and open the door for more students to engage with the breadth of its world-class programmes.

Other recent examples include:

  • No programme fee increases since 2015
  • Discounts for schools that offer three or more IB programmes beginning in 2018
  • Ongoing investment in more affordable professional development options.

Paula Wilcock, IB Chief Assessment Officer, said:

“Congratulations to the students who are receiving results today. We know that the past two years of study have prepared you to move into further education or employment and wish you every success on your journey in a highly connected, digital world. Thank you to our network of over 10,000 examiners who ensure that we are able to deliver valid and fair results year after year.”

Advertisement

The wellbeing of the education workforce in England
Sector News
#FE Lecturers 2020 - High levels of #anxiety and low levels of #wellbe
Sports stars share their stories with UK students
Sector News
FORGET PHYSICAL FITNESS: 2020 is the Year for #EmotionalFitness say Sp
Derbyshire High Sheriff Visits Derby College Groupâ€™s Broomfield Hall
Sector News
Lord Burlington, Derbyshireâ€™s High Sheriff and Chancellor of the Uni

You may also be interested in these articles:

D-Tech International awarded a place on ESPO’s Library Solutions and Systems framework
Sector News
Library technology provider, D-Tech International Ltd, has been awarde
Academic research group builds skills for future of nuclear decommissioning
Sector News
The NDA is working with industry and funding partners to support a £9
The wellbeing of the education workforce in England
Sector News
#FE Lecturers 2020 - High levels of #anxiety and low levels of #wellbe
Sports stars share their stories with UK students
Sector News
FORGET PHYSICAL FITNESS: 2020 is the Year for #EmotionalFitness say Sp
Derbyshire High Sheriff Visits Derby College Group’s Broomfield Hall
Sector News
Lord Burlington, Derbyshire’s High Sheriff and Chancellor of the Uni
More businesses should offer supported internships to young people with special needs
Sector News
#SupportedInternship programmes offer valuable work experience to impr
New Essential Digital Skills - Booking now open for CPD events
Sector News
Booking has opened for the Education and Training Foundation’s (ETF)
#HighPayDay - Top bosses’ pay overtakes average worker’s entire 2020 pay in just 33 hours
Sector News
Annual ‘High Pay Day’ figures published with warning to employers
Entry-level jobs market stagnant, reports Institute of Student Employers
Sector News
The entry-level jobs market is stagnant with only public sector and ch
ESFA’s National Careers Service head awarded in New Year’s Honours
Sector News
ESFA’s Head of National Careers Service awarded an Order of the Brit
Funding to help children learn musical instruments
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/03/funding-to-help-children-learn
Catering for a diverse workforce can be critical in both attracting and retaining key #talent
Sector News
#EthicalVeganism is a philosophical belief, tribunal saysEthical vegan

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page