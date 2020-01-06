 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New Essential Digital Skills - Booking now open for CPD events

Details
Hits: 198
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Booking has opened for the Education and Training Foundation’s (ETF) free face-to-face training and online workshops to support staff involved in delivering courses for the upcoming Essential Digital Skills entitlement.

As from September 2020, adults aged 19 and over with no or low digital skills will be entitled to free training to develop their digital skills, in line with existing maths and English entitlements. Demand for courses is anticipated to be high and there is interest in delivery from all parts of the Further Education (FE) and Training sector.

According to the Lloyds Bank UK Consumer Digital Index 2019, more than half of working-age adults in the UK – 17.3 million people in total – do not have the essential digital skills they need for work.

In addition, the survey found that 11.9 million people lack the digital skills they need for everyday life in the connected world in which we now live.

In response, the Department for Education (DfE) introduced new national standards in April 2019, replacing the basic ICT standards published in 2006. The new standards cover five areas reflecting the way in which we now live online:

  • Using devices and handling information – using devices, finding and evaluating information, managing and storing information, identifying and solving technical problems
  • Creating and editing – creating and editing documents and digital media, processing numerical data
  • Communicating – communicating, sharing and managing traceable online activities
  • Transacting – using online services, buying securely online
  • Being safe and responsible online – protecting privacy and data, being responsible online, digital wellbeing.

The Essential Digital Skills training events and webinars are part of a broader CPD package commissioned by DfE from the ETF to support the FE sector in delivering the new entitlement, which also includes:

  • An interactive self-assessment tool
  • A series of 20 short online learning modules
  • Development of a community of practice to offer peer-to-peer support
  • A multimedia toolkit to provide guidance on the CPD package.

The self-assessment toolkit, the online learning modules and the community of practice will be hosted on the ETF’s Enhance Digital Teaching Platform, which has already proved a popular resource for teachers and trainers seeking to develop their digital skills. The CPD package will be free to all staff.

The face-to-face training workshops will take place in Bristol, Leeds and London, starting on 29 January. Webinars are also being provided for those who cannot attend face-to-face training. It is anticipated that the programme will be particularly helpful for those teachers and trainers who are not ICT specialists but rather will deliver digital skills training as part of another learning programme such as ESOL or Preparation for Life and Work. The aim of the training is to build confidence and share practice related to different teaching contexts.

Advertisement

The wellbeing of the education workforce in England
Sector News
#FE Lecturers 2020 - High levels of #anxiety and low levels of #wellbe
Sports stars share their stories with UK students
Sector News
FORGET PHYSICAL FITNESS: 2020 is the Year for #EmotionalFitness say Sp
Derbyshire High Sheriff Visits Derby College Groupâ€™s Broomfield Hall
Sector News
Lord Burlington, Derbyshireâ€™s High Sheriff and Chancellor of the Uni

You may also be interested in these articles:

D-Tech International awarded a place on ESPO’s Library Solutions and Systems framework
Sector News
Library technology provider, D-Tech International Ltd, has been awarde
Academic research group builds skills for future of nuclear decommissioning
Sector News
The NDA is working with industry and funding partners to support a £9
The wellbeing of the education workforce in England
Sector News
#FE Lecturers 2020 - High levels of #anxiety and low levels of #wellbe
Sports stars share their stories with UK students
Sector News
FORGET PHYSICAL FITNESS: 2020 is the Year for #EmotionalFitness say Sp
Derbyshire High Sheriff Visits Derby College Group’s Broomfield Hall
Sector News
Lord Burlington, Derbyshire’s High Sheriff and Chancellor of the Uni
More businesses should offer supported internships to young people with special needs
Sector News
#SupportedInternship programmes offer valuable work experience to impr
#HighPayDay - Top bosses’ pay overtakes average worker’s entire 2020 pay in just 33 hours
Sector News
Annual ‘High Pay Day’ figures published with warning to employers
Entry-level jobs market stagnant, reports Institute of Student Employers
Sector News
The entry-level jobs market is stagnant with only public sector and ch
ESFA’s National Careers Service head awarded in New Year’s Honours
Sector News
ESFA’s Head of National Careers Service awarded an Order of the Brit
Funding to help children learn musical instruments
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/03/funding-to-help-children-learn
Catering for a diverse workforce can be critical in both attracting and retaining key #talent
Sector News
#EthicalVeganism is a philosophical belief, tribunal saysEthical vegan
Students celebrate globally: International Baccalaureate (IB) results day 2020
Sector News
Today (3 Jan), more than 18,700 International Baccalaureate (IB) Diplo

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page