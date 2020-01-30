 
8 new T Levels being launched: Awarding organisations can bid to develop and implement these qualifications

Details
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is today (30 Jan) inviting awarding organisations to bid for eight exciting new T Levels.

These will be taught from September 2022 onwards and awarded with an exclusive licence.

Successful Awarding Organisations will have the right to develop and then implement qualifications based upon outline content created by T Level Panels. The T Level Panels are employer-led groups who come together to detail the key knowledge and behaviours a student should learn as part of their technical qualification.

The bidding lots are as follows:

  1. LOT 1 Legal, Finance and Accounting: Legal
  2. LOT 2 Legal, Finance and Accounting: Finance
  3. LOT 3 Legal, Finance and Accounting: Accountancy
  4. LOT 4 Engineering and Manufacturing: Manufacturing, Processing and Control
  5. LOT 5 Engineering and Manufacturing: Maintenance, Installation and Repair
  6. LOT 6 Engineering and Manufacturing: Design and Development
  7. LOT 7 Business and Administration: Management and Administration
  8. LOT 8 Business and Administration: Human Resources

The bidding process will comprise of two stages. The first stage closes on Wednesday, 12 February. Those that successfully pass, will progress on to stage two to complete their bid submission, which will close 28 April 2020.

Chris Morgan, Deputy Director for Commercial, said:

“This is a really exciting opportunity for awarding organisations to bid to take on T Levels for several key sectors. We welcome widespread interest and look forward to receiving their submissions.”

T Levels are new high quality two-year, technical study programmes that will be available across 11 industry routes. Alongside apprenticeships and A levels, T Levels will be one of the three major options available to people aged 16 – 19.

By involving employers throughout the process, the Institute aims to ensure that T Level content is relevant, engaging and applicable to the world of work. The first wave will be taught from September 2020, the second from September 2021, and the third from September 2022.

The Post-16 Skills Plan sets out the Government’s vision to reform technical education by creating a technical education option (T Levels) that prepares individuals for skilled employment by developing the technical knowledge and skills needed by employers and industry. 

The full suite of procurement documents can be found through the Institute’s online procurement platform ProContract/Proactis

