 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

LSE IDEAS Takes the Top Spot as the Best University Affiliated Think Tank in the World

Details
Hits: 697

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

#ThinkTanksMatter2020 @LSEnews - @LSEIdeas The London School of Economics and Political Science’s foreign policy #ThinkTank, has been ranked the Number 1 university affiliated think tank in the world.

In the 2019 Global Go To Think Tank Index, released today (30 Jan), LSE IDEAS has risen to the top of the global rankings, as the best university affiliated think tank in the world.

IDEAS is now ranked 45th in the overall rankings of global think tanks, and 18th in Western Europe.

Professor Christopher Coker, Director of LSE IDEAS, says:

“LSE IDEAS continues its onward trajectory - our ranking is a great testament to our staff and programme managers, and the journey has just begun!”

Professor Michael Cox, Director of LSE IDEAS, says:

“This is a brilliant result in which the whole team in IDEAS has played a vital part in delivering on the LSE's promise of educating for impact, thinking without borders and researching for the world.”

Professor Simon Hix, LSE, Pro-Director for Research, says:

“This is fabulous recognition of the huge global impact LSE IDEAS has had through its public engagement work and its role in disseminating social science expertise and research to a broad audience.”

Dame Minouche Shafik, LSE Director, says:

"Congratulations once again to everyone at LSE IDEAS for this fantastic achievement. This international recognition for work to influence policy is an important part of maintaining LSE's global reputation for excellence and our mission to shape the world."

The Think Tank and Civil Societies Program Global Go To Think Tank Index Report is the largest, most comprehensive database of think tanks, comprising over 8200 institutions in 177 countries since its inception in 1989.

LSE IDEAS was first recognised in the TTCSP rankings in 2011, and has sustained its position amongst the top four university affiliated think tanks worldwide since then.

Advertisement

Landmark deal at University of Bristol to tackle gender pay gap
Sector News
Senior leaders at the University and the Bristol branch of the Univers
Levelling up education standards across the country
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/30/levelling-up-education-standar
Mental Health and Wellbeing
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/28/mental-health-and-wellbeing/Me

You may also be interested in these articles:

Baroness Morgan's speech: how we can be the greatest place in the world to grow up
Sector News
It was delivered at the BackYouth summit on 30 January 2020Good mornin
Youth projects to benefit from £7 million government investment
Sector News
Youth projects across the country will receive a share of a £7 millio
Blas rygbi ar ginio cyntaf y Pennaeth
Sector News
Yn ystod y cyfnod yn arwain at Bencampwriaeth y Chwe Gwlad Guinness 20
Inaugural Principal’s lunch has a rugby flavour
Sector News
In the run up to the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship, Gower Col
Awarding organisations can bid for 8 new T Levels
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is today inv
Landmark deal at University of Bristol to tackle gender pay gap
Sector News
Senior leaders at the University and the Bristol branch of the Univers
Levelling up education standards across the country
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/30/levelling-up-education-standar
Mental Health and Wellbeing
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/28/mental-health-and-wellbeing/Me
BrightHR reveal the staff absence trends that swept the UK in 2019. Which names are the most likely to take a sick day?
Sector News
According to research by @BrightHR_Westminster was the city with the h
EU and UK research and higher education organisations plan a strong future relationship post Brexit
Sector News
#BrexitDay - EU and UK research and higher education organisations pla
Apprentices in the Spotlight - New research shows young project professionals are proportionally among the most successful
Sector News
#LookBeyond @APMProjectMgmt celebrates the value of apprenticeships in
The Education and Training Foundation and Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 award four new Technical Teaching Fellowships
Sector News
Four celebrated Further Education (FE) and Training sector teachers we

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page