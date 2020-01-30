 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Eastern Regional College Lead Inaugural Meeting of Hospitality to New Heights Initiative

Details
Hits: 489
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC hosted its inaugural meeting for a new initiative in conjunction with industry, to help address challenges within the hospitality sector as well as promoting the vibrant and rewarding career opportunities for young people.

Hospitality Article 2 FE

Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support at the College explained:

“For too long the sector has been waiting for someone to tackle the problems facing our industry, but rather than wait any longer, SERC is ‘lifting the mantle’ with Taking Hospitality to New Heights, an initiative involving people and organisations with a vested interest in the hospitality and catering sector who are pledging to work together to change the perceptions of the industry from being viewed as a secondary path and as a job for students, to the brilliant, dynamic and rewarding career path that it is, supporting a rapidly growing tourism sector.  

She added, “Our inaugural meeting was attended by representatives from education, local restaurants, hotels and guest houses, charities, sheltered housing, training organisation and employer advisors. We all depend on a catering and hospitality sector that is fit for purpose and geared up to meet challenges and demands now and in the future.

She continued, “Taking Hospitality to New Heights has started the work needed to bring a holistic and fresh approach involving those organisations who have joined us already with other employers, training providers and Government. This collaborative approach will be vital for the development of the next generation of talent by providing an opportunity for employers to share best practice and drive change in the industry. It’s about working together to tackle recruitment; matching the skills of the workforce with the bespoke skills employers need; communicating about recruitment alternatives such as apprenticeship programmes; inspiring current and emerging talent, and enabling participants to connect with local chefs, hoteliers and foodies from all sectors, at all stages of their careers to learn, teach and inspire each other.”

Advertisement

Landmark deal at University of Bristol to tackle gender pay gap
Sector News
Senior leaders at the University and the Bristol branch of the Univers
Levelling up education standards across the country
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/30/levelling-up-education-standar
Mental Health and Wellbeing
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/28/mental-health-and-wellbeing/Me

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Baroness Morgan's speech: how we can be the greatest place in the world to grow up
Sector News
It was delivered at the BackYouth summit on 30 January 2020Good mornin
Youth projects to benefit from £7 million government investment
Sector News
Youth projects across the country will receive a share of a £7 millio
Blas rygbi ar ginio cyntaf y Pennaeth
Sector News
Yn ystod y cyfnod yn arwain at Bencampwriaeth y Chwe Gwlad Guinness 20
Inaugural Principal’s lunch has a rugby flavour
Sector News
In the run up to the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship, Gower Col
Awarding organisations can bid for 8 new T Levels
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is today inv
Landmark deal at University of Bristol to tackle gender pay gap
Sector News
Senior leaders at the University and the Bristol branch of the Univers
Levelling up education standards across the country
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/30/levelling-up-education-standar
Mental Health and Wellbeing
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/01/28/mental-health-and-wellbeing/Me
BrightHR reveal the staff absence trends that swept the UK in 2019. Which names are the most likely to take a sick day?
Sector News
According to research by @BrightHR_Westminster was the city with the h
EU and UK research and higher education organisations plan a strong future relationship post Brexit
Sector News
#BrexitDay - EU and UK research and higher education organisations pla
Apprentices in the Spotlight - New research shows young project professionals are proportionally among the most successful
Sector News
#LookBeyond @APMProjectMgmt celebrates the value of apprenticeships in
The Education and Training Foundation and Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 award four new Technical Teaching Fellowships
Sector News
Four celebrated Further Education (FE) and Training sector teachers we

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page