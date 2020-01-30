South Eastern Regional College Lead Inaugural Meeting of Hospitality to New Heights Initiative

South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC hosted its inaugural meeting for a new initiative in conjunction with industry, to help address challenges within the hospitality sector as well as promoting the vibrant and rewarding career opportunities for young people.

Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support at the College explained:

“For too long the sector has been waiting for someone to tackle the problems facing our industry, but rather than wait any longer, SERC is ‘lifting the mantle’ with Taking Hospitality to New Heights, an initiative involving people and organisations with a vested interest in the hospitality and catering sector who are pledging to work together to change the perceptions of the industry from being viewed as a secondary path and as a job for students, to the brilliant, dynamic and rewarding career path that it is, supporting a rapidly growing tourism sector.

She added, “Our inaugural meeting was attended by representatives from education, local restaurants, hotels and guest houses, charities, sheltered housing, training organisation and employer advisors. We all depend on a catering and hospitality sector that is fit for purpose and geared up to meet challenges and demands now and in the future.

She continued, “Taking Hospitality to New Heights has started the work needed to bring a holistic and fresh approach involving those organisations who have joined us already with other employers, training providers and Government. This collaborative approach will be vital for the development of the next generation of talent by providing an opportunity for employers to share best practice and drive change in the industry. It’s about working together to tackle recruitment; matching the skills of the workforce with the bespoke skills employers need; communicating about recruitment alternatives such as apprenticeship programmes; inspiring current and emerging talent, and enabling participants to connect with local chefs, hoteliers and foodies from all sectors, at all stages of their careers to learn, teach and inspire each other.”

