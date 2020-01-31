 
Active IQ launches Early Years Educator End-point Assessment

#EPA Supporting the new wave of apprentices studying Early Years qualifications

Individuals who qualify as an Early Years Educator will work with children from birth to five years old in a variety of roles including a childminder, nursery nurse, activator and teacher in a pre-school setting.

Early years education seeks to ensure young children learn and develop well and are kept healthy and safe.  It combines planning and supervising activities based around the individual needs and interests of the child, whilst supporting them to develop their numeracy and language skills through games and play. Engaging successfully with pre-school aged children can set them up well to enter primary school with a love of activity and learning. 

The Active IQ Early Years Educator End-point Assessment comprises:

  • Apprentice End-point Assessment toolkit
  • Employer/provider toolkit
  • On-Programme Checklist for Employers and Training Providers
  • Toolkit video walkthrough
  • Knowledge test speciﬁcation / mock test
  • Knowledge test / professional discussion eLearning courses
  • Level 2 Award in Safeguarding and Protecting Children and Vulnerable Adults
  • Lecture Pack/eLearning

“The role of an Early Years Educator is highly influential as it seeks to safeguard and protect children in an environment that instils and supports a healthy lifestyle,” says Jenny Patrickson, Active IQ Managing Director.

“The role is demanding and includes play, development, nutrition, physical activity, social integration and personal care. To prepare people fully for this important and influential career path, the new Early Years Educator standard is exacting and demanding,” she continues.  “We are proud to be selected to offer the End-point Assessment and look forward to supporting employers, training centres and apprentices as they learn and prepare for a successful assessment.” 

