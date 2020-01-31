Apprentices celebrate success at Tameside College awards ceremony

Apprentices celebrated their achievements at the annual Tameside College Apprenticeship Awards on Wednesday 29th January.
25 apprentices and their employers were presented with awards at Clarendon Sixth Form College’s Brooke Vincent theatre.
Jackie Moores, principal at Tameside College, congratulated students on their success: “Well done to all the award winners this evening and thank you to those people who have attended to support the apprentices and employers. Tonight’s event is part of National Apprenticeship Week which takes place from 3rd to 7th February and over the next few weeks we will hear stories in the media channels of the progress apprentices are making."
“Young people and adults are increasingly considering apprenticeships as a credible alternative and events such as this are helping to show the benefits of this route.”
Councillor Leanne Feeley presented an award and certificate to each of the proud apprentices who were nominated for their outstanding performance and achievement during their employment.
Councillor Feeley, said: “Congratulations to all the apprentices who won awards tonight. You are the skilled workers of the future and the greatest asset to any employer is having a fantastic workforce. It is the success and future of businesses, paving new ways of doing things and driving the growth of our economy. You should all be proud of your achievements.”
The award winners included:
Charlotte Alderson - Park Cakes Bakeries
Monica Borejko - Simply One Dental
Marc Brierley - Jigsaw Homes Group
Summer Broadbent - Colourz Hair Salon
Aisha Choudhry - Hair and Beauty Retreat
Charlotte Collier - Post Office Counters Ltd
Luke Doyle - Bardsley Construction Limited
Sophie Ellison - Windsor Dental Practice
Ben Ford - Mantec Engineering Limited
Toni Hardy - The Hair Spa
Zara Hussain - Collegiate Dental Practice
James Kavanagh - L C S Building Services
Mandy Lamon - Handforth Dental Practice
Saqib Mahmood - Park Cakes Bakeries
John McDonald - Quartzelec
Adam McQuaker - MPS Construction
George Newman - Goyt Construction Limited
Charlie Perry - Grafton House Preparatopry School
Daniel Phillips - Jigsaw Homes Group
Callam Rothwell - Hague Electric Services LTD
Luke Sherwin - Arconic Limited
Patrcyja Wandzel - Goyt Valley Medical & Dental Practice
Jack Wrigley - Building Technology Services LTD
Ekaterina Yordanova - Hardy & Co
Nikola Zdanowicz - DRS Johnson Walsh Ward Addy
Advertisement