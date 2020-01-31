 
College Outstanding Learner Success Awards returns to Kirklees College

Details
The annual student COLS (College Outstanding Learner Success) ceremony took place at Kirklees College’s Waterfront Centre on Thursday 30 January as students were honoured in each curriculum area for their outstanding achievements throughout the year. Overall prizes were also awarded for Learner of the Year and Apprentice of the Year.

The awards originated from the Thomas Armytage’s Technical School Endowment of 1879, and are presented to students for academic performance, contribution to college life and personal qualities.

Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis was compere for the evening and guests enjoyed a two-course banquet and a spectacular pre-ceremony show from magician and illusionist act High Jinx.

There were 33 category winners plus 2 overall winners at the awards, with learners winning from a range of curriculum areas including Access to Higher Education and Teaching, Art and Design and Media, Performing Arts, Construction, Engineering, Foundation Learning, Hair and Beauty and many more.

The sponsors were instrumental in contributing to the success of the awards and highlight what a varied range of local businesses support the college. Sponsors included Ramsdens Solicitors, Ridley & Hall, Topic, Pennine Business Partners, Projex Solutions, Maze8 Recruitment, Stafflex Support, Huddersfield Town, The Huddersfield Daily Examiner and Easy Fireplace.

The overall winner’s awards, sponsored by Huddersfield Town, were won by Madina Serwadda, former Kirklees College student who studied for her Extended Diploma in Applied Science, and Tyler Roberts, who won Apprentice of the Year in Motor Vehicle. All winners were awarded with a trophy and certificate.

Kirklees College is committed to creating opportunity and changing lives and is welcoming applications to its courses as it hosts its third round of Open Days in March – come and see what the college has to offer.

 

