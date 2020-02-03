 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley Sports Academy crowned champions

Details
Hits: 238
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Barnsley College footballers celebrate being crowned champions.

Barnsley Sports Academy have been crowned champions of the English Colleges Football Association Premier Men's Group C.

The team excelled throughout the season under the guidance of Barnsley College’s Performance and Athlete Development Coach, Luke Forgione, winning nine of their eleven games.

Pre-season preparation helped the students get match fit, organised, and form a team bond as they competed in friendly games against professional football clubs, setting the tone for the season ahead.

Jordan Stacey, a Sport student and captain of the football team, said: “I can’t speak highly enough about how close everyone is, so this is superb and reward for everyone’s hard work. It’s been a real team effort and I’m happy that we stuck together and played our game.”

Luke added: “I’m delighted with the way things have gone, in what has been a very demanding season. It’s been a magnificent effort from every player involved, each one showed resilience and strength throughout the season. We have a young and hungry squad which will grow as a group and develop in the next couple of years.”

Barnsley College’s Sports Academy is open to talented sports students on any College course.

Advertisement

Local Apprentices Aim For National Finals In New Hair Competition
Sector News
Two local apprentices will represent their employers and Derby College
Apprenticeships beat university as a route into project management
Sector News
According to a @MumsnetTowers poll published today (3 Feb) to mark the
10 things that need to change to create a skills and training system that works for all
Sector News
Devolution must be central to new government's #skills and #training a

You may also be interested in these articles:

Morley College London merges with Kensington and Chelsea College
Sector News
Morley College London merges with Kensington and Chelsea College to pr
Apprenticeships bringing diversity to Colliers International
Sector News
The HR Director at Colliers International UK has highlighted how #appr
Local Apprentices Aim For National Finals In New Hair Competition
Sector News
Two local apprentices will represent their employers and Derby College
Apprenticeships beat university as a route into project management
Sector News
According to a @MumsnetTowers poll published today (3 Feb) to mark the
10 things that need to change to create a skills and training system that works for all
Sector News
Devolution must be central to new government's #skills and #training a
Derby Construction Boss Set To Boost Apprenticeships into 2020
Sector News
A Derby-based construction boss has declared that 22 percent of his wo
Teenager climbs the ladder at fire and rescue service thanks to North Wales college
Sector News
A TEENAGER is on the ladder to his dream career as a firefighter thank
Free Career Resources Available for Schools, Colleges & Universities
Sector News
Meet the #GatsbyBenchmarks & #TeachingExcellenceFrameworksDo you w
Derby IT Firm Celebrates Apprenticeship Success As Academy Reaches Its First Year
Sector News
A Derby-based IT solutions firm, is celebrating the first year of its
Union announces 14 strike days at 74 UK universities in February and March
Sector News
Seventy-four UK universities* will be hit with 14 days of strike actio
Celebrating the growing number of people choosing to launch their careers and upskill with apprenticeships
Sector News
Leaders Romans Group (LRG) celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW
A ‘top down’ culture of lifelong learning is key to success in the digital age
Sector News
DIGITALLY- SAVVY BOARDS POWERING GROWTHDigital transformation needs to

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page