Apprenticeships bringing diversity to Colliers International

The HR Director at Colliers International UK has highlighted how #apprenticeships are helping bring diversity to commercial property recruitment.

Speaking at the start of National Apprenticeship Week 2020, Lydia Ings said:

“Apprenticeships are providing a new route into a career in real estate, and as a company which takes pride in recruiting, developing and rewarding entrepreneurial self-starters we very much welcome the fact that apprenticeships are bringing diversity to recruitment.

“At Colliers we currently have 13 surveying apprentices enrolled, and in addition we have enrolled a marketing apprentice, two human resources apprentices, and will soon be enrolling an apprentice data analyst.”

The range of apprenticeship opportunities at Colliers International are being highlighted as part of National Apprenticeship Week 2020, which runs from February 3 to February 9. The theme for this year is ‘Look Beyond’, and the aim is to encourage people to look beyond outdated stereotypes surrounding apprenticeships, and to celebrate the diversity of opportunity and value they bring.

Kara Dawson, Emerging Talent Manager, added:

“At Colliers, we continue to maximise the opportunities presented by the apprenticeship programmes to enable our people to accelerate their success.

“Our apprentices benefit from being able to earn while learning from industry-leading professionals and gaining hands-on experience.

“It means they get the best possible start to their careers, and without incurring the debt of a student loan as a result of attending university.”

Apprenticeships at Colliers extend from Level 2 to Level 7, and are available in teams specialising in Built Environment; Accountancy; Business and Administration; Leadership; IT and Marketing.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page