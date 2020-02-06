 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Attitudes to education: The teaching profession, higher education and foreign languages

Details
Hits: 314
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
School Standards Minister Nick Gibb

Attitudes to education and children’s services

Today (6 Jan) DfE have published the research report ‘Attitudes to education: British Social Attitudes Survey 2018’.

The report represents a broad survey of 3,000 adults across a range of subjects including the teaching profession, higher education and foreign languages in school.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said: 

“Foreign languages are not only increasingly important to a modern, global economy; they also open up opportunities for young people. It’s clear that society recognises the value in having a language qualification in later life, which is why we are working to increase language uptake in schools.

“The introduction of the EBacc helped halt the decline in languages. Since 2010 the proportion of pupils studying a language at GCSE has risen from 40% to 47% in 2019. We recognise that we need to increase that further which is why we are creating a network of schools to spread best practice and  introducing funding schemes like the Mandarin Excellence Programme.”

British public attitudes to education and children’s services: part of NatCen’s British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey.

Documents

Attitudes to education: the British Social Attitudes survey 2018

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-061-4, DFE-RR958PDF, 3.68MB, 32 pages

Attitudes to education: the British Social Attitudes Survey 2017

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-990-6 , DFE-RR863 PDF, 678KB, 24 pages

Attitudes to education and children’s services: the British Social Attitudes survey 2016

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-804-6, DFE-RR732PDF, 1.07MB, 37 pages

Details

Reports contain answers to questions seeking to measure public attitudes to:

  • the role of schools
  • post-16 education
  • pre-school care and education
  • special educational needs and disability
  • child abuse and child protection

Published 27 November 2017
Last updated 6 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 2018 survey report.

  2. Added 2017 survey report.

  3. First published.

    Advertisement

    National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
    Sector News
    On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
    Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
    Sector News
    Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
    UKâ€™s Creative Industries contributes almost Â£13 million to the UK economy every hour
    Sector News
    New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t

You may also be interested in these articles:

National Apprenticeship Week project supported by senior government official
Sector News
On Wednesday 5th February, Essex-based, Chartered Surveyors Munday &am
Old Mill joins South West Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Sector News
Accountants and financial experts Old Mill have joined the South West
Why colleges are key to making the new Digital Apprenticeship Service a success
Sector News
A new, compulsory self-service portal for all businesses wanting to ta
Driving up school standards
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/06/driving-up-school-standards/Dr
UK’s Creative Industries contributes almost £13 million to the UK economy every hour
Sector News
New statistics reveal the Creative Industries sector is growing more t
Tia Whelan’s success demonstrates value of Leicester College apprenticeship courses
Sector News
Taking place this week (3-9 Feb) #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020i
London South Bank University launches diversity in apprenticeship drive for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
@LSBU is this week (3-8 February) marking #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
#InsideOutDay A NEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK TAKES OVER SCHOOLS ACROSS THE UK
Sector News
Today (Thursday 6 February), the inaugural Inside Out Day launched in
Universities and colleges show compliance with Prevent duty
Sector News
The Prevent duty aims to safeguard people from being drawn into terror
Morris to support youngsters in the construction industry
Sector News
Sixteen young adults in Shropshire have been given a step up the caree
Library technology provider D-Tech International Wins Norfolk County Council Tender
Sector News
Library technology provider, D-Tech International Ltd, has won a tende
NEW PILOT SCHEME OFFERS MORE APPRENTICESHIP OPPORTUNITIES TO NEWHAM RESIDENTS
Sector News
Newham Council has partnered with Newham College London to put its com

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page