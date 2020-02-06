New apprenticeship programme to support Shropshire youngsters in the construction industry

Sixteen young adults in Shropshire have been given a step up the career ladder thanks to a new 2020 apprentice programme with construction company, Morris Property.

Working in partnership with Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Morris Property is taking on six apprentice Site Managers, one female student and five male. Its sister business, Morris Joinery, is also providing up to 10 apprentices with a week of work experience.

The apprentice joiners will shadow Morris’s qualified craftsmen and leave with new skills and vital workshop experience. The Site Manager apprentices will be out on site, shadowing a variety of positions and sitting in on project meetings with senior members of staff and clients.

As part of the new agreement, the apprentices will spend two days a week on site with Morris Property as part of their 1st and 2nd year Site Manager college course. This multi-faceted training and development programme is aimed at tackling the industry’s skills gap.

Stuart Raine, Construction Trades Curriculum Leader from Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said: “We are thrilled Morris has taken on so many of our students for work experience. We are confident the sessions will equip them with valuable experience and skills that will stay with them forever.

“We would like to thank Morris Property again for supporting our students in such a crucial time in their educational careers.”

The leading developer is Shrewsbury based but has been expanding its footprint over the past few years and has ongoing projects in Telford, Wolverhampton and Staffordshire, as well as many local projects.

Morris Property’s Construction Manager, Steve Flavell, commented: “We are extremely passionate about arming our future generations with strong foundations for success in their chosen field. Hopefully we will see some exceptional talent and be able to employ a couple of the apprentices on a full time basis.”

