Greta Thunberg Inspires Apprentices across the South Coast to #LookBeyond

Local training provider, Aspire Training Team, has presented over 370 apprentices across the South Coast with Greta Thunberg’s latest book “No one is too small to make a difference” as part of National Apprenticeship week 2020.

Aspire Training Team is a prestigious training provider specialising in childcare but also covers business administration, leadership and management and customer service.

The theme for National Apprenticeship Week is ‘Look Beyond’, and with inspiration from a 17 year old climate activist from Sweden, Aspire Training Team interpreted this theme as a ‘Look beyond right now and to the future’.

Aspire Training Team has taken various steps to become an environmentally friendly training provider and promotes sustainability to all learners registered on its courses. Thanks to their efforts they have recently been named as Plastic Free Champions by Surfers Against Sewage and Sobowastebusters.

Cheryl Hadland, Managing Director of Aspire Training Team commented:

“We are so proud of all of the conscious decisions our learners are making in a bid to protect the environment. Right now, the next generation are being taught how to teach the next generation… and we are responsible for that. We need to teach our learners how to protect the environment for the sake of their future, and how”.

One of the first apprentices to receive the gift was Victoria Quillan, childcare apprentice at Tops Day Nurseries in Christchurch.

Victoria said: “Aspire always make sure that they are communicating well with me and always email me if there is information I need to be aware of. I feel so valued as an apprentice and love having the opportunity to teach the children and help them develop. I admire Greta Thunberg for what she has accomplished at such a young age. It’s amazing to think how much of an influence one person has had on the world… and that she is almost the same age as me! I think the gifts from Aspire Training Team this year are great.”

As a company, Aspire Training Team have been implementing changes to their practice to become sustainable and their apprentices have been very adaptable and supportive of this. The company has seen a massive decrease in the amount of single use plastics over the last couple years and have heavily reduced their carbon footprint.

