 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

City College Plymouth students working together to tackle loneliness

Details
Hits: 488

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Students working together to tackle loneliness

Higher education (HE) students at @cityplym hosted an event on Friday 14 February that aimed to find ways to tackle intergenerational loneliness. 


Students from the the Community and Public Services Management Foundation Degree have been learning about how loneliness can affect different groups in Plymouth and how damaging it can be for people’s health. Supported by Next Steps South West, the students partnered with Plymouth City Council to hold an event for pupils studying at Scott Medical College.


A total of 35 students from Scott College and 15 City College Plymouth students attended the forum-style event held at the Guildhall, where they were joined by representatives of the Elder Tree Befriending Service, Plymouth Raiders, Livewell Southwest, Exim Dance and the Real Ideas Organisation. After hearing a series of talks given by the representatives, the students discussed initiatives that could improve the lives of people experiencing loneliness. Their ideas included setting up skills events, working with local animal rehoming charities, and viral campaigns that encourage people to interact with those at risk of being lonely. 


Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP, Luke Pollard, joined the event to listen to some of the students’ ideas. In an address to the students, he said: “You have identified that there is a problem and you have realised that you have the power to change things.”


After the event, Luke added: “Addressing the issue of loneliness is often seen as a job for those who feel lonely, but these students have refused to believe that and have been working to build bridges across all age ranges that will benefit our community. I have been very impressed with their ideas and the enthusiasm shown for the project.”


Mary Coles, outreach worker for Next Steps South West, said: “Not only does this event aim to tackle a very serious problem, it encourages the students to develop different skills, such as collaboration and teamwork, which is one of the key aims of higher education.”


Charlotte True, manager of Next Steps South West, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this unique community event to explore ways in which the intergenerational loneliness issue can be addressed. 

 

“Together with City College Plymouth, we have collaborated with our Outreach Hub partner Plymouth City Council to give students a real opportunity to discover more about how higher education can lead to local employment opportunities in the public and third sector.”

Advertisement

Highlighting UK expertise at the UK Technology Conference in Istanbul
Sector News
British Embassy Ashgabat and DIT promote opportunities for Turkmen and
First sixth form college to convert to Outstanding under new Ofsted framework
Sector News
Following an inspection in January 2020, @AshtonSixthForm College has
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work
Sector News
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work say the Careers &amp

 

If you are interested in higher education opportunities in the city, visit the Next Steps South West website https://nextstepssw.ac.uk/ or for information about the opportunities available at City College Plymouth, see www.cityplym.ac.uk.



You may also be interested in these articles:

Highlighting UK expertise at the UK Technology Conference in Istanbul
Sector News
British Embassy Ashgabat and DIT promote opportunities for Turkmen and
First sixth form college to convert to Outstanding under new Ofsted framework
Sector News
Following an inspection in January 2020, @AshtonSixthForm College has
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work
Sector News
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work say the Careers &
Cardiff and Vale College Rugby Academy and Cardiff blues - working together to keep talent local
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College’s Rugby Academy @CAVC_Sport @CAVC is enteri
23 London charities share multi-million-pound investment pot
Sector News
23 London charities fighting inequality are in line for a £5m funding
Developing Employability Skills
Sector News
Our level 2 Business & level 2 ICT students had a session put on f
Borders College Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’ for DunsPlayFest 2020
Sector News
@BordersCollege Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’
Fika captures the University of Birmingham's MST4Life programme
Sector News
Emotional fitness app Fika has captured a mental skills training progr
UK universities global appeal clear from UCAS' most detailed international analysis ever
Sector News
International students are nearly twice as likely to apply to at least
Which UK Universities Employ The Highest Number of Mental Health First Aiders?
Sector News
Going to university can be a challenging time for any student. The pre
Employability sector is at the coal face of helping businesses find the right people and developing the right skills for the future needs of our economy
Sector News
@IepInfo #IEPSummit2020 sponsored by @NCFE: New event for employabilit
International adventurer Levison Wood inspires all at college talk
Sector News
Six-time best-selling author @Levisonwood (Levison Wood) visited the @

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page