 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Borders College Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’ for DunsPlayFest 2020

Details
Hits: 460
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Borders College Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’ for DunsPlayFest 2020
@BordersCollege Graphic Design students help create the ‘new look’ for DunsPlayFest 2020
 

The first DunsPlayFest was held in Duns in May last year and was a great success. The festival is unique, the first of its kind in the Borders and probably Scotland, celebrating new dramatic writing by local Border playwrights. The event was packed with play premieres, workshops, cabaret performances, community events, food, drink and fun. With Over 30 events on the programme, including 20 plays, over 25 organizations were involved: primary schools and high school, charities, theatre groups, community groups, and local and national businesses.

Another contribution to the success was the atmosphere created in the main venue, the Volunteer Hall and in Duns generally during the eight days. The Volunteer Hall, owned and managed by A Heart for Duns, was transformed for the occasion by Allanbank Arts who created an informal, cosy atmosphere which induced people to stay: to watch a play, a cabaret, a film, listen to a story, have a go at improvisation comedy, learn how to write a play, discuss acting with actors and directors, enjoy a meal with friends, have a drink, or simply soak up the atmosphere from the comfort of a sofa or chair.

This year’s festival will be held from 2nd to 9th May. Duns Players, who host the festival, are a small team of volunteers that includes actors, playwrights, artists, theatre lovers and professional people who want DunsPlayFest to progress and improve each year. Part of that progression, this year, was to create a brand or look that expresses the kind of event that DunsPlayFest has become. Our first look was ‘edgy’ because we felt there would be a ‘fringe’ feel to our programme, but this turned out to have a wider appeal. It was suggested we work with the Borders College in Galashiels and the 2nd year students completing the course HND in Graphic Design to create this new look.

John McEwen, the festival chair and Linda Gray, Marketing Manager, met and briefed tutor John McNeill in mid-August. They supplied a detailed brief and schedule arranging to give feedback on the students’ work as it progressed, with a plan for 10 students to present their ideas and artwork initially and to make a short list of 3 contenders, and finally, after client presentations of the students’ work, to pick a winner. The winner, Sarah Allan, was chosen in December from a very high standard of design solutions. 

Advertisement

Highlighting UK expertise at the UK Technology Conference in Istanbul
Sector News
British Embassy Ashgabat and DIT promote opportunities for Turkmen and
First sixth form college to convert to Outstanding under new Ofsted framework
Sector News
Following an inspection in January 2020, @AshtonSixthForm College has
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work
Sector News
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work say the Careers &amp

John McEwen commented:

“The collaboration between DunsPlayFest and the Borders College design department has proved a great experience for us and is exactly the sort of partnership with local expertise that we hope to develop. The tutors and the students were charming and helpful and focused throughout, our only difficulty came when it was time to choose the winning design. It was hard enough narrowing the choice down to three, as all ten were, I thought, truly excellent, and then the final winner. Eventually we settled on Sarah's wonderful, calm, sophisticated expression, and we are so happy with it. Thank you so much to everyone who helped us at Borders College and thank you especially to Sarah."

Sarah Allan

Sarah has lived in Biggar for 7 years and attended Beeslack High School in Penicuik. She previously completed an Art and Design course at Borders College and decided to stay on to study Graphic Design. She is currently in her second year. Sarah chose the Borders College because she has family in the Borders area and despite the lengthy commute.

Sarah commented:

“I was genuinely surprised that I won because the entries were of such a high standard, so I think I'm still trying to take it in. However, the win has made me realise that people do like my work and has given me the confidence to continue with Graphic Design in the future, along with my portraiture commissions and photography work.”

See Sarah's work on our website article: 

http://www.borderscollege.ac.uk/news-and-events/borders-college-graphic-design-students-help-create-the-new-look-for-dunsplayfest-2020/

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Highlighting UK expertise at the UK Technology Conference in Istanbul
Sector News
British Embassy Ashgabat and DIT promote opportunities for Turkmen and
First sixth form college to convert to Outstanding under new Ofsted framework
Sector News
Following an inspection in January 2020, @AshtonSixthForm College has
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work
Sector News
Colleges pick up pace preparing students for work say the Careers &
Cardiff and Vale College Rugby Academy and Cardiff blues - working together to keep talent local
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College’s Rugby Academy @CAVC_Sport @CAVC is enteri
23 London charities share multi-million-pound investment pot
Sector News
23 London charities fighting inequality are in line for a £5m funding
Developing Employability Skills
Sector News
Our level 2 Business & level 2 ICT students had a session put on f
Fika captures the University of Birmingham's MST4Life programme
Sector News
Emotional fitness app Fika has captured a mental skills training progr
UK universities global appeal clear from UCAS' most detailed international analysis ever
Sector News
International students are nearly twice as likely to apply to at least
Which UK Universities Employ The Highest Number of Mental Health First Aiders?
Sector News
Going to university can be a challenging time for any student. The pre
Employability sector is at the coal face of helping businesses find the right people and developing the right skills for the future needs of our economy
Sector News
@IepInfo #IEPSummit2020 sponsored by @NCFE: New event for employabilit
International adventurer Levison Wood inspires all at college talk
Sector News
Six-time best-selling author @Levisonwood (Levison Wood) visited the @
City College Plymouth students working together to tackle loneliness
Sector News
Higher education (HE) students at @cityplym hosted an event on Friday

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page