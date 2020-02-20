 
Highlighting UK expertise at the UK Technology Conference in Istanbul

British Embassy Ashgabat and DIT promote opportunities for Turkmen and UK businesses at the UK Technology Conference in Istanbul

Thanks to the support of the UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT) and the British Embassy in Turkmenistan, a delegation comprising of the Turkmen IT and technology companies such as Akylly Tilsimat, Turkmen Tranzit, Imdat Elektronika and Turkmen IT Park participated in the UK Technology Conference took place on 17 February 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey.

UK experts from various sectors showcaseed UK’s excellence in the technology sphere and gave the participants insightful tips for their business plans with the UK.

UK Technology Conference 2020 brought together thought-leaders from business, university, research centre and government and host a series of exclusive keynotes, panel discussions and workshops in different sectors including Fintech, Agritech, Digital Manufacturing, Science and Innovation, Open Data and Smart Cities.

This conference served as an excellent forum for the Turkmen companies to learn about the tools that will help them expand their business in the UK and Turkey; to learn about UK’s capabilities in smart technologies and meet with British companies to explore areas of collaboration and establish new partnerships; to gain an insight of the UK impact investment ecosystem and to explore wide range of available R&D funding opportunities.

