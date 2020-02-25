 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Wildlife Trust and RHS: Grow a secret garden for butterflies. Should Colleges and Providers utilise their estates for wildlife and well being?

Details
Hits: 428

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Butterfly

The @WildlifeTrusts and @The_RHS have launched their annual Wild About Gardens campaign! The Wildlife Trust and RHS are also asking people to pledge a patch for butterflies and moths and plot it on a map. Could this be a simple mental health and well being project for staff or learners? There is also a booklet with practical tips showing people how easy it is to help these delicate garden visitors as they emerge through spring and summer.

Many butterflies and moths are in trouble and, overall, insect numbers have plummeted. Gardens provide a vital refuge for butterflies and moths to rest, feed and breed – but, could the FE Estate of Colleges, Training Providers, Employer Providers and Awarding organisations find some space around their buildings, roof gardens, balcony or even put together some pots with either wildflowers or nectar-rich flowers? It could even be a good excuse to leave a patch of longer grass if you have a wider estate. Could this help with mental health and wellbeing, but also help the natural world? 

Butterflies and moths are important pollinators and, along with caterpillars, are vital food for birds like robins and blue tits as well as bats. However, their habitats have faced catastrophic declines and once-common species like the small tortoiseshell have dropped by up to 80% in the last 30 years in some areas.

An ideal butterfly garden has a wide variety of plants throughout the year to support their life cycles – for butterflies and moths emerging from hibernation, egg-laying females, caterpillars and then as adults. Early-flowering species such as dandelions, aubretia and native bluebells are good sources of nectar; these could be followed by buddleia and red valerian and, finally, ivy flowers which are a great late-season asset in the autumn. Many wildflowers and long grasses are also excellent larval food-plants. Whether your garden is large or small – or simply a flowering window-box – it could throw these declining insects a lifeline, especially in urban areas.

The Wildlife Trusts’ gardening champion, horticulturist and TV presenter Frances Tophill says:

“Our garden flowers and plants provide a rich source of rejuvenating nectar for these much-loved garden visitors as they emerge from hibernation to herald the start of spring. Go wild in your garden and leave the dandelions and daisies in the lawn to provide a meal, aim for year-round flowers and include a wildflower area for egg-laying females as well as gardeners’ favourites like lavender, nasturtium and verbena. The Wild About Gardens website is packed with information and easy actions we can all take to support butterflies and moths throughout their impressive life cycle.”

Advertisement

HIT Training Features for Fourth Time in The Sunday Timesâ€™ â€˜Top 100 Best Companies to Work Forâ€™
Sector News
@HITTraining rises up the list coming in at number 17, after featuring
Cwmbran local wins at 2019 NatWest everywoman Awards
Sector News
HONOURING FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS AT THE 2019 NATWEST EVERYWOMAN AWARDS -
#ToTheHiatus TEDxRAIUL event: a chance to engage with ideas worth spreading
Sector News
If you have always wanted to be part of the TEDx experience, here is y

Ellie Brodie, senior policy manager of The Wildlife Trusts says:

“We all love watching moths and butterflies as they flutter by and brighten up our gardens – being in nature replenishes us and makes us happy. We know that UK wildlife is in decline and needs our help – that’s why we’re asking gardeners to work together and create a wave of long grass, wildflowers, colour and perfume across the country – a nature recovery network for these gorgeous creatures.”    

Helen Bostock, Senior Horticultural Advisor at the RHS says:
“Many moth and butterfly species are helpful pollinators and an important part of a balanced, healthy garden. With many of their natural habitats under threat, consider rewilding an area of the garden to provide food and shelter for these fascinating insects or sacrificing a patch of plants – for example, a window box bursting with nasturtiums will help attract large white butterflies away from your cabbage crop.”

Pledge for butterflies
Every butterfly garden counts. We want to know about every new wild area, box or border that’s being grown for butterflies. Each garden contributes towards the network of green spaces that nature needs to survive. Please pledge a bit of garden for butterflies and put it on the map here www.wildaboutgardens.org.uk (NB the pledge will go live on 12th March 2020.)

You may also be interested in these articles:

HIT Training Features for Fourth Time in The Sunday Times’ ‘Top 100 Best Companies to Work For’
Sector News
@HITTraining rises up the list coming in at number 17, after featuring
How student experience can impact learning
Sector News
Is home schooling a good option?Home schooling also known as elective
Achieving Proficiency in English is the key to academic success, but it takes longer than you think, new report finds
Sector News
Proficiency in English is central to understanding the educational att
Cwmbran local wins at 2019 NatWest everywoman Awards
Sector News
HONOURING FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS AT THE 2019 NATWEST EVERYWOMAN AWARDS -
#ToTheHiatus TEDxRAIUL event: a chance to engage with ideas worth spreading
Sector News
If you have always wanted to be part of the TEDx experience, here is y
The Learning Enterprise becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner
Sector News
Teachers, trainers and assessors at The Learning Enterprise, Virgin Ca
CONEL is helping young students get Career Ready
Sector News
Career Ready are a charity that offers a combination of group activiti
Businesses name specialist skills as a major factor in global growth ambition
Sector News
66% of organisations say that search for specialist skills makes them
Funding children’s social care
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/24/funding-childrens-social-care/
FETL research: Shaping the Future: A 21st Century Skills System for Wales – Challenges and Opportunities
Sector News
FETL and IPPR asks how Wales can develop a skills system equal to the
Celebration of the perfect training partnership
Sector News
@_LearningCurve Group and @BuildingHeroes are celebrating as the first
Training provider digs deep to support mental health charity
Sector News
@PHXtraining donation helps @MindCharity combat #MentalHealth issuesSt

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page