The Learning Enterprise becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner

Teachers, trainers and assessors at The Learning Enterprise, Virgin Care’s training and development arm, are being welcomed as members of the Society for Education and Training (SET) thanks to a new Corporate Partnership. The partnership marks an exciting collaboration between the organisations, offering a valuable range of professional development opportunities for college staff. SET is the only professional membership body dedicated to teachers and trainers working in Further Education (FE).

Announcing the partnership, Director of The Learning Enterprise, Jacqueline Smart, said:

“The Learning Enterprise is the learning and development heart of Virgin Care, supporting colleagues across the health and care sector in England to build the knowledge, skills and behaviours needed now and in the future. We are proud to be affiliated with SET giving all our assessors, teacher and trainers the great CPD opportunities offered with this Membership.”

Martin Reid, Director of SET, said:

“We are delighted to be able to welcome The Learning Enterprise as a Corporate Partner of the Society for Education and Training. This positive partnership signals a provider’s commitment to high-quality development for its staff and teaching for its learners. It will provide The Learning Enterprise staff with access to a host of CPD opportunities, expertise and resources, and help them strive for excellence in their professional journey. We look forward to working with them.”

As SET members, The Learning Enterprise staff will enjoy benefits including:

  • the opportunity to study for Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). SET is the only passport to achieving both QTLS and ATS
  • access to resources, training and teaching tools, research and expert views in further education
  • access to SET’s online research library
  • being part of the largest professional network of teachers and trainers in the further education sector, with opportunities to share expertise and experience with their peers
  • receiving copies of inTuition, the leading journal for practitioners working across further education, vocational teaching and training
  • entitlement to use SET’s membership grade designations after their names: Associate member (ASET), Member (MSET), or Fellow member (FSET), depending on the level of their teaching qualifications.

Further information about SET Corporate Partnerships can be found on the SET website.

