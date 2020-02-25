#ToTheHiatus TEDxRAIUL event: a chance to engage with ideas worth spreading

If you have always wanted to be part of the TEDx experience, here is your opportunity.

TEDxRAIUL is taking place at 11.30am on Friday 13 March at Foyles, Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0DT on the topic of #ToTheHiatus. A limited number of tickets are available for an afternoon of talks, activities, and conversations provoking you to speak up and advocate for yourself and others. If you can’t attend in person, you will be able to engage through the Youtube live stream.

Featuring talks from a body-positive model, Lady MC from Young Urban Arts, and other special guests, TEDxRAIUL 2020; Hiatus, aims to better understand the human tendency to fill space and resist silence. Hiatus regards a gap, pause, or break in which something is missing.

Together, we hope to address the anxieties and motivations associated with speaking out by creating a space to discuss taboo subject matters and ask: What are you silent about? Why are you silent about it? How does that make you feel? We encourage you to be open to new topics and perspectives.

The event is being organised by Richmond, The American International University in London’s (RAIUL) students and staff. Non-profit organization, TED, is devoted to spreading ideas in communities across the world through platforms including independently organized TEDx events.

Samantha Ferreira, TEDxRAIUL Event Manager, says:

“Our goal is to bring together bright minds to give talks that are idea-focused and on a wide range of subjects, fostering learning, inspiration, wonder, and provoking conversations that matter for all attendees.”

“I hope that our speakers’ passion will resonate with us and encourage us all to address the unaddressed by asking questions, starting conversations, and initiating change within our own lives and communities” says Fadila Farag, TEDxRAIUL curator.

We can’t wait to break the silence and end the hiatus with you on March 13th. Reserve your ticket now: http://bit.ly/2OgRM6C, and if you cannot attend, engage through the Youtube live stream.

