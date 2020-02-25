HIT Training Features for Fourth Time in The Sunday Times’ ‘Top 100 Best Companies to Work For’

@HITTraining rises up the list coming in at number 17, after featuring in the Top 100 list in 2014, 2015 and 2018

HIT Training one of three training providers recognised in Sunday Times’ Top 100 in 2020

HIT Training, the UK’s largest provider of training and apprenticeships in the hospitality sector, has been named number 17 in the aspirational Sunday Times ‘Top 100 Best Companies to Work For’.

In a positive move for the industry, HIT Training is one of three training providers recognised in the top 100. Learning Curve Group and Lifetime Training also placed this year, coming in at 95 and 99 respectively.

This is the fourth time HIT Training has made the list after previously placing in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

An unprecedented 757 companies entered to participate this year. Coming in at 17th in 2020, HIT Training has continually risen through the ranks from 92nd in 2014 to 88th in 2015 and then 74th in 2018. In order to create an overall ranking to establish the Top 100, employees from each company are asked to provide feedback and rate their employers on eight key indicators of staff engagement and workplace satisfaction – My Team, Leadership, My Manager, Giving Something Back, My Company, Fair Deal, Personal Growth and Wellbeing.

77% of HIT Training employees responded, and results show that 95% believe they can make a valuable contribution to the success of the organisation and 89% feel that the experience they gain through HIT Training will be valuable for their future development. Furthermore, an astounding 93% of employees agreed that the organisation is run on strong values and principles.

Speaking about the results, Jill Whittaker, Managing Director at HIT Training, said: “To feature in the Sunday Times Top 100 Best Companies to Work For for a fourth time is just incredible and as a team, we couldn’t be prouder. This honour just goes to show the determination and passion of every single member of the HIT Training team. All 500 employees work as one and are driven to help hospitality employers and learners achieve or, in many cases, surpass their career or business goals.

“We work to a core set of values at HIT Training and we’re pleased to have built a team that not only shares and appreciates those values, but also shares our commitment to making a real change for the people and businesses we work with.

Seeing three training providers in the Top 100 this year is a fantastic mark of the positivity in sector, and a great way to celebrate the work we do to help apprentices and learners to succeed.”

The full list of Times Top 100 Best Companies to Work For 2020 is available here https://www.b.co.uk/the-lists/