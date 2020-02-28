Apprentices Success at SERC’s Intercampus Heavy Vehicle Competition

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

#Apprentices proved they were on the right road at the @S_ERC Intercampus Heavy Vehicle Competition which took place at the College’s Lisburn Campus recently.

Course Coordinator, Ian McClure said,

“Six Heavy Vehicle Level 2 second year and Level 3 first year Apprentices took part in the competition which tested their skills and abilities across a range of tasks including an airbrake inspection, engine mechanical, engine non-start, wring-up a working lamp, engine measurements for a crank shaft and a piston ring gap, as well as the difference between a wet liner and a dry liner. These are all skills and abilities our apprentices will be faced with at work.

“We have been really impressed with the high standard and commitment shown from our apprentices. We are hoping that at least two of the young men will progress to the Northern Ireland finals and possible the UK finals. Our apprentices have had success at this level previously so we are no strangers to what can be achieved.”

First place went to Russell Welch, from Belfast, a Level 2 second year apprentice with Belfast City Council.

Second place went to JP Macauley from Crumlin, a Level 2 second year apprentice with Grant Commercials

Level 3, first year Philip Bingham, from Dromara, apprentice with Sloan Transport and Level 2, second year Stephen Cairns from Lisburn, apprentice with McCreath Taylor were Joint Third place.

Level 3, first year Josh Fletcher from Saintfield, apprentice with Tony Patterson Sports Grounds and Cormac Quinn, from Belfast, apprentice Belfast City Council also took part in the competition.

Ian concluded, “Congratulations to each young apprentice who took part – this is a tough competition which requires a wealth of diligence and skill. Special thanks to the support staff, technicians and judges that make competitions possible, including Michelle Curran, Sam Simpson, Simon Toman, Basil Colhoun, James Nyamutenha, Tim Crosbie and Ryan Black.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News The â€˜Kerovkaâ€™ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collabo Sector News @MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski Sector News John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery