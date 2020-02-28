 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprentices Success at SERC’s Intercampus Heavy Vehicle Competition

Details
Hits: 450
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#Apprentices proved they were on the right road at the @S_ERC Intercampus Heavy Vehicle Competition which took place at the College’s Lisburn Campus recently.

Course Coordinator, Ian McClure said,

“Six Heavy Vehicle Level 2 second year and Level 3 first year Apprentices took part in the competition which tested their skills and abilities across a range of tasks including an airbrake inspection, engine mechanical, engine non-start, wring-up a working lamp, engine measurements for a crank shaft and a piston ring gap, as well as the difference between a wet liner and a dry liner. These are all skills and abilities our apprentices will be faced with at work.

“We have been really impressed with the high standard and commitment shown from our apprentices. We are hoping that at least two of the young men will progress to the Northern Ireland finals and possible the UK finals. Our apprentices have had success at this level previously so we are no strangers to what can be achieved.”

Heavy Vehicles 2 FE

First place went to Russell Welch, from Belfast, a Level 2 second year apprentice with Belfast City Council.

Second place went to JP Macauley from Crumlin, a Level 2 second year apprentice with Grant Commercials

Heavy Vehicles 3 FE

Level 3, first year Philip Bingham, from Dromara, apprentice with Sloan Transport and Level 2, second year Stephen Cairns from Lisburn, apprentice with McCreath Taylor were Joint Third place.

Heavy Vehicles 4 FE

Level 3, first year Josh Fletcher from Saintfield, apprentice with Tony Patterson Sports Grounds and Cormac Quinn, from Belfast, apprentice Belfast City Council also took part in the competition.

Heavy Vehicles 5 FE

Ian concluded, “Congratulations to each young apprentice who took part – this is a tough competition which requires a wealth of diligence and skill. Special thanks to the support staff, technicians and judges that make competitions possible, including Michelle Curran, Sam Simpson, Simon Toman, Basil Colhoun, James Nyamutenha, Tim Crosbie and Ryan Black.”

Advertisement

New leadership simulation launched in universities and business schools
Sector News
The â€˜Kerovkaâ€™ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collabo
Middlesbrough College encourages Teessiders to take advantage of HS2 jobs
Sector News
@MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski
Former students cook up a storm at The Pheasant
Sector News
John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery

You may also be interested in these articles:

New leadership simulation launched in universities and business schools
Sector News
The ‘Kerovka’ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collabo
Middlesbrough College encourages Teessiders to take advantage of HS2 jobs
Sector News
@MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski
SERC Lecturer Takes Leadership Role at NATECLA
Sector News
@S_ERC South Eastern Regional College (SERC) English Language Lecturer
Which Skills Are The Best For Increasing Your Salary? #Agile and #Ruby are top 5 skills for earning potential
Sector News
A study by Totally Money @TotallyMoneyhas looked into the best skills
OU Law students are the first UK students to develop legal bots with Josef
Sector News
The Open University’s Open Justice Centre has become the first unive
Creating a culture of good behaviour
Sector News
Today, Friday 28 February, the department has made new announcements
Former students cook up a storm at The Pheasant
Sector News
John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery
England Colleges teams relish international football opportunity in Rome
Sector News
@AoC_Sport The England Colleges squads are back on home soil after a w
Pupils enjoy Rural Skills Taster Day adventure
Sector News
Pupils from a number of schools recently donned their wellies and wate
NEU joins civil society groups in demanding social and environmental protection in EU-UK trade deal
Sector News
Following the publication of the UK’s negotiation objectives this we
Awards from Gaby Roslin for West Met Skills Apprentices from Uxbridge College and Harrow College
Sector News
Awards from @GabyRoslin for @WestMetSkills #Apprentices from @Uxbridge
“Golden Memories” SERC Students Promote Their Work
Sector News
South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust @SETrust invited @S_ERC stu

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page