Enhance Digital Teaching Platform wins #EdTech50 Award

The ETF’s National Head of EdTech and Digital Skills, Vikki Liogier

@E_T_Foundation Enhance Digital Teaching Platform #DigitalETF has been recognised as one of the 50 People, Products and Projects shaping the education and technology sector across the UK with an EdTech50 2020 award. 

The platform hosts the ETF’s free EdTech training to help practitioners develop their teaching using technology.

The core of the offer is 100 bite-size microcredential learning modules which can be accessed anytime, anywhere on any device to make it as easy as possible for practitioners to gain support when needed.

The training modules are mapped to the ETF’s national EdTech competency framework, the Digital Teaching Professional Framework, giving staff a clear point of reference for measuring progress.

The platform has already proved very popular with over 5,700 modules completed and 2,700 digital badges awarded to recognise achievement. Although the platform is friction-free and users do not have to sign up to access the training, over 2,000 have chosen to register to track their learning and gain digital badges.

The ETF’s National Head of EdTech and Digital Skills, Vikki Liogier, said:

“We are delighted to receive this recognition from the EdTech sector for our Enhance Digital Teaching Platform. The user-centred approach has been key to the whole development and we are continuing to evolve the offer in response to feedback from the community.”

The EdTech 50 Awards celebrate the use of technology to improve teaching and learning, showcasing exceptional examples of good practice that others can learn from. People, products and projects are nominated by the colleagues in the sector and selected by a judging panel.

Ty Goddard, chair of Edtech UK and the EdTech 50 judging panel, said:

"The EdTech 50 is a celebration of the people, products and projects shaping this dynamic and growing sector across the UK.

"EdTech is growing across Britain and Northern Ireland – supportive for educators, learners, and, if implemented well helps improve education.

"This EdTech sector needs bold and imaginative policy to support it, investment, super fast broadband; but above all it needs focus and passion from governments to fully realise its potential for education, skills, new jobs and growth across our country."

Latest developments on the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform include further recognition for applying and reflecting on learning from the training modules, as well as sharing resources and offering peer-to-peer support. These two and three-star digital badges are currently being piloted for the Accessibility and Inclusion categories of the Digital Teaching Professional Framework.

