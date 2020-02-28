 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

“Golden Memories” SERC Students Promote Their Work

Details
Hits: 484
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Pictured at their stall during the event (L-R), Rosemary Peters (Lecturer), with Tia Moore, Victoria Gettings and Mia Angell who are currently studying Btec Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Health and Social Care.

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust @SETrust invited @S_ERC students to attend a community information event they recently hosted in Saintfield, to raise awareness of support services in the local area.

SERC Health and Social Care students were invited to the event to promote their “Golden Memories” activity group. Golden Memories is a weekly social and activities day centre which meets in the McNeill Room in the Downpatrick Campus during the hours of 9:30am and 12:30pm on a Monday for ten older adults.

Advertisement

New leadership simulation launched in universities and business schools
Sector News
The â€˜Kerovkaâ€™ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collabo
Middlesbrough College encourages Teessiders to take advantage of HS2 jobs
Sector News
@MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski
Former students cook up a storm at The Pheasant
Sector News
John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery

You may also be interested in these articles:

New leadership simulation launched in universities and business schools
Sector News
The ‘Kerovka’ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collabo
Middlesbrough College encourages Teessiders to take advantage of HS2 jobs
Sector News
@MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski
SERC Lecturer Takes Leadership Role at NATECLA
Sector News
@S_ERC South Eastern Regional College (SERC) English Language Lecturer
Which Skills Are The Best For Increasing Your Salary? #Agile and #Ruby are top 5 skills for earning potential
Sector News
A study by Totally Money @TotallyMoneyhas looked into the best skills
OU Law students are the first UK students to develop legal bots with Josef
Sector News
The Open University’s Open Justice Centre has become the first unive
Creating a culture of good behaviour
Sector News
Today, Friday 28 February, the department has made new announcements
Former students cook up a storm at The Pheasant
Sector News
John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery
England Colleges teams relish international football opportunity in Rome
Sector News
@AoC_Sport The England Colleges squads are back on home soil after a w
Pupils enjoy Rural Skills Taster Day adventure
Sector News
Pupils from a number of schools recently donned their wellies and wate
NEU joins civil society groups in demanding social and environmental protection in EU-UK trade deal
Sector News
Following the publication of the UK’s negotiation objectives this we
Awards from Gaby Roslin for West Met Skills Apprentices from Uxbridge College and Harrow College
Sector News
Awards from @GabyRoslin for @WestMetSkills #Apprentices from @Uxbridge
Enhance Digital Teaching Platform wins #EdTech50 Award
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation Enhance Digital Teaching Platform #DigitalETF has been

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page