Pupils enjoy Rural Skills Taster Day adventure

Pupils from a number of schools recently donned their wellies and waterproofs, and headed for a fun day out at @BordersCollege Newtown St Boswells Campus to take part in the Rural Skills Taster Day.

The schools were invited to the fun and informative sessions, to get taste of what life is like, and what it’s like to be a student, in the rural sector.

37 pupils got involved in activities such as tractor driving, where they were given lessons on how to drive, before taking control of the machines themselves.

Other sessions involved many aspects of the industry including, Horticulture lessons, classroom demonstrations of Gamekeeping and a visit to Sandystones Farm, where they got to hear first-hand about what it is like to work on a farm.

Curriculum Learning Manager for Rural Skills, Mary Thomson, commented:

“The pupils and school teachers and my college team have enjoyed a brilliant day. Rural skills courses equip learners with a range of skills preparing them for future careers looking after our outdoor spaces and the animals, wildlife, birds and plants living there; providing the food we eat and caring for our pets."

The pupils thoroughly enjoyed the Taster Day, and, along with the teachers, gave some excellent feedback.

The College would like to thank all who attended and helping make the day a great success, and they hope to run similar sessions in the near future.

