 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Pupils enjoy Rural Skills Taster Day adventure

Details
Hits: 482
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Pupils enjoy Rural Skills Taster Day adventure

Pupils from a number of schools recently donned their wellies and waterproofs, and headed for a fun day out at @BordersCollege Newtown St Boswells Campus to take part in the Rural Skills Taster Day.

The schools were invited to the fun and informative sessions, to get taste of what life is like, and what it’s like to be a student, in the rural sector.

37 pupils got involved in activities such as tractor driving, where they were given lessons on how to drive, before taking control of the machines themselves.

Other sessions involved many aspects of the industry including, Horticulture lessons, classroom demonstrations of Gamekeeping and a visit to Sandystones Farm, where they got to hear first-hand about what it is like to work on a farm.

Curriculum Learning Manager for Rural Skills, Mary Thomson, commented:

“The pupils and school teachers and my college team have enjoyed a brilliant day. Rural skills courses equip learners with a range of skills preparing them for future careers looking after our outdoor spaces and the animals, wildlife, birds and plants living there; providing the food we eat and caring for our pets."

The pupils thoroughly enjoyed the Taster Day, and, along with the teachers, gave some excellent feedback.

The College would like to thank all who attended and helping make the day a great success, and they hope to run similar sessions in the near future.

Advertisement

New leadership simulation launched in universities and business schools
Sector News
The â€˜Kerovkaâ€™ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collabo
Middlesbrough College encourages Teessiders to take advantage of HS2 jobs
Sector News
@MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski
Former students cook up a storm at The Pheasant
Sector News
John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

New leadership simulation launched in universities and business schools
Sector News
The ‘Kerovka’ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collabo
Middlesbrough College encourages Teessiders to take advantage of HS2 jobs
Sector News
@MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski
SERC Lecturer Takes Leadership Role at NATECLA
Sector News
@S_ERC South Eastern Regional College (SERC) English Language Lecturer
Which Skills Are The Best For Increasing Your Salary? #Agile and #Ruby are top 5 skills for earning potential
Sector News
A study by Totally Money @TotallyMoneyhas looked into the best skills
OU Law students are the first UK students to develop legal bots with Josef
Sector News
The Open University’s Open Justice Centre has become the first unive
Creating a culture of good behaviour
Sector News
Today, Friday 28 February, the department has made new announcements
Former students cook up a storm at The Pheasant
Sector News
John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery
England Colleges teams relish international football opportunity in Rome
Sector News
@AoC_Sport The England Colleges squads are back on home soil after a w
NEU joins civil society groups in demanding social and environmental protection in EU-UK trade deal
Sector News
Following the publication of the UK’s negotiation objectives this we
Awards from Gaby Roslin for West Met Skills Apprentices from Uxbridge College and Harrow College
Sector News
Awards from @GabyRoslin for @WestMetSkills #Apprentices from @Uxbridge
“Golden Memories” SERC Students Promote Their Work
Sector News
South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust @SETrust invited @S_ERC stu
Enhance Digital Teaching Platform wins #EdTech50 Award
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation Enhance Digital Teaching Platform #DigitalETF has been

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page