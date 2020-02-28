 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

OU Law students are the first UK students to develop legal bots with Josef

Details
Hits: 571
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Open University’s Open Justice Centre has become the first university in the UK to use legal automation platform, Josef, to educate Law students.

Josef – which is used by the best legal teams around the world – is being used as part of the Open Justice Centre’s Digital Justice project.

In collaboration with Josef, final-year OU Law students will spend 12 weeks designing and building a legal bot that addresses an area of legal need, such as domestic violence or divorce.

Hugh McFaul, Director of the Open Justice Centre, said:

“It’s wonderful to see Josef giving our students such insight into how the legal world is moving on in this modern, technological age. The collaboration is future-proofing our Law students and helping them to develop technical, project management, and design skills, while encouraging them to consider how we might close the access to justice gap. Experience like this is invaluable.”

Josef is used by legal teams from around the world, including Clifford Chance and Herbert Smith Freehills. Josef focuses on making legal services more accessible, efficient and seamless by empowering lawyers to automate parts of their day-to-day work, including lawyer-client interactions, document drafting and providing legal guidance and advice.

Sam Flynn, Co-founder and COO of Josef, added:

"We are proud to be the technology behind The Open University’s Digital Justice project, and to be working with the UK’s biggest university on training the lawyers of the future. We are also an excellent match, both believing in the democratisation of knowledge through tools like tech. It’s crucial that we find out how we can exploit technology to improve legal support in the UK and around the world. We can’t wait to see what the students build.”

Elsewhere on the Digital Justice projects, the students have been developing other innovative legal technology solutions such as smartphone apps, to improve public access to legal information and guidance in areas of employment law.

Law student Laurie Elizabeth-Ketley added:

“We may not be able to solve the five billion unmet justice needs overnight, but every single person helped is a step in the right direction." 

The kick-off workshop with Josef took place on 30 January 2020  and involved 15  students. Associate Lecturer, David Byrne, said following the kick-off session: "The students are very excited and enthusiastic. In fact, they're building already! It’s inspirational for them to hear about ‘real-world’ experiences and it’s given them the impetus to learn more about how to apply the technology to solving real problems."

Advertisement

New leadership simulation launched in universities and business schools
Sector News
The â€˜Kerovkaâ€™ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collabo
Middlesbrough College encourages Teessiders to take advantage of HS2 jobs
Sector News
@MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski
Former students cook up a storm at The Pheasant
Sector News
John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery

You may also be interested in these articles:

New leadership simulation launched in universities and business schools
Sector News
The ‘Kerovka’ simulation, created by Prendo Simulations in collabo
Middlesbrough College encourages Teessiders to take advantage of HS2 jobs
Sector News
@MbroCollege has invested in #construction and #engineering #STEM #ski
SERC Lecturer Takes Leadership Role at NATECLA
Sector News
@S_ERC South Eastern Regional College (SERC) English Language Lecturer
Which Skills Are The Best For Increasing Your Salary? #Agile and #Ruby are top 5 skills for earning potential
Sector News
A study by Totally Money @TotallyMoneyhas looked into the best skills
Creating a culture of good behaviour
Sector News
Today, Friday 28 February, the department has made new announcements
Former students cook up a storm at The Pheasant
Sector News
John Rich and Riley Coleman graduated from their Professional Cookery
England Colleges teams relish international football opportunity in Rome
Sector News
@AoC_Sport The England Colleges squads are back on home soil after a w
Pupils enjoy Rural Skills Taster Day adventure
Sector News
Pupils from a number of schools recently donned their wellies and wate
NEU joins civil society groups in demanding social and environmental protection in EU-UK trade deal
Sector News
Following the publication of the UK’s negotiation objectives this we
Awards from Gaby Roslin for West Met Skills Apprentices from Uxbridge College and Harrow College
Sector News
Awards from @GabyRoslin for @WestMetSkills #Apprentices from @Uxbridge
“Golden Memories” SERC Students Promote Their Work
Sector News
South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust @SETrust invited @S_ERC stu
Enhance Digital Teaching Platform wins #EdTech50 Award
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation Enhance Digital Teaching Platform #DigitalETF has been

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page