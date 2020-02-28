Creating a culture of good behaviour

Today, Friday 28 February, the department has made new announcements on the behaviour hubs programme. The programme will be backed by £10 million funding and will include an application process to recruit the first cohort of exemplary lead schools to provide support to other schools.

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was on BBC 5 Live, LBC and TalkRadio, whilst the Schools Minister Nick Gibb appeared on BBC Breakfast and Sky to talk about the announcement.

The programme will be led by a taskforce of current and former headteachers and school leaders with vast experience in implementing successful behaviour management practices in primary, secondary, special and alternative provision settings.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: