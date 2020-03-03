 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Teachers to strike over pensions at Colfe’s independent school, Greenwich

Details
Hits: 647
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Teachers at Colfe’s School, Greenwich, have voted for strike action on Wednesday 4 March over proposals by their employer to withdraw from the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS), the pension provider to the vast majority of teachers in England and Wales. The TPS is a fundamental part of a teacher’s remuneration and pension. Such action would mean a significant financial loss to teachers and potentially damage the school’s ability to attract and retain quality teaching staff in the future.

With great reluctance teacher members of the National Education Union at Colfe’s School are taking strike action, starting Wednesday 4 March, having given two weeks notice to the employer. Our members had hoped to amicably resolve the dispute and continue to do so. However, the issue is of such magnitude for teachers’ remuneration and pension in retirement and the continuing success of the school that teachers feel they have no option.

NEU members acknowledge there has been a significant increase to the employer’s contribution rate to the Teachers’ Pension Scheme since September 2019.  However, it is an increase that the school can afford. This change by the governors is not born of necessity. It is a choice that would see teachers and we believe ultimately, the school, lose out significantly.

For many of our members, it is an eye-opener that their employer should propose to unilaterally break their contract of employment and seek to impose major detrimental change by way of sacking and re-engagement on significantly reduced terms.

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said,

“It really is a momentous occasion when independent school staff take strike action, and it is testament to the severity of the issue. Our hard-working members are committed to the success of their pupils and their school. When they feel that they have no alternative but to strike, it should serve as a wake-up call for independent sector employers. NEU members desperately wish to resolve the matter amicably but believe that leaving the TPS would be a significant blow in the school’s ability to attract and retain quality teaching staff. For many NEU members working in the independent sector, leaving the TPS is a deal-breaker.”

The picket will commence at the school gates at 8am on Wednesday 4 March.

Advertisement

FutureLearn and The University of Sheffield announce free online course to support victims of domestic violence
Sector News
To coincide with #InternationalWomensDay @SheffieldUni is launching th
Three quarters of Gen Z employees feel anxious and struggle with choosing what to wear for work each day
Sector News
New research from @MilkroundOnline, the UK's leading graduate job boar
Student-led hub for nutrition in medical education hosts national conference
Sector News
Nutritank was set-up after Bristol Medical School students, Iain Broad

You may also be interested in these articles:

FutureLearn and The University of Sheffield announce free online course to support victims of domestic violence
Sector News
To coincide with #InternationalWomensDay @SheffieldUni is launching th
Engineering family influenced my decision to join the engineering industry
Sector News
#NCW2020 @adiGroupLtd - Ian Hart Talks Engineering #CareersIt’s day
New Creative Media Partnership with SAE Institute
Sector News
@henleyco New Creative Media Partnership with @SAEinstituteUKThe Henle
Three quarters of Gen Z employees feel anxious and struggle with choosing what to wear for work each day
Sector News
New research from @MilkroundOnline, the UK's leading graduate job boar
Student-led hub for nutrition in medical education hosts national conference
Sector News
Nutritank was set-up after Bristol Medical School students, Iain Broad
O2 Arena gives North Kent College students the VIP treatment and access all areas!
Sector News
@TheO2 Arena gives @NKCollege1 students the #VIP treatment and access
Learning Curve Group announced as Sunday Times Top 100 Employer for second year
Sector News
Top 100 company @_LearningCurve were announced as a Sunday Times Top 1
Five key priority areas for the 2020 Budget to underpin wider social and economic transformation for the UK over coming decades
Sector News
@RussellGroup submission to the #Budget2020 Russell Group have publish
#NationalCareersWeek – What do you know about the choices out there for you?
Sector News
89% of employers would do an #Apprenticeship if they were starting the
Peninsula sees calls to HR advice line increase 20% over Coronavirus concerns
Sector News
@peninsula_uk seen 20% increase in calls to 24-hour HR advice line abo
Former apprentice MP calls on Teesside businesses to consider apprenticeships
Sector News
Former #apprentice @JacobYoungMP calls on Teesside businesses to consi
Students’ Dragons’ Den project off to ‘roaring’ start
Sector News
Business studies students at @TamesideCollege hosted a ‘Dragons’ D

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew has liked a Video 12 hours 45 minutes ago
video thumbnail

Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew...

Education, especially Colleges need a Coronavirus preparation plan, in case they need to close. They should be asking how they are going to teach...

North Kent College (NKC)
North Kent College (NKC) has published a new article: O2 Arena gives North Kent College students the VIP treatment and access all areas! 12 hours 45 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/ is now a featured video. 12 hours 47 minutes ago
Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew...

Education, especially Colleges need a Coronavirus preparation plan, in case they need to close. They should be asking how they are going to teach...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page