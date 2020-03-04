Lord Mayor says Walsall College student's photograph is picture perfect

@Walsall_College student's photograph now has pride of place in the Lord Mayor's Parlour

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Walsall have congratulated a local photography student for her excellent work in producing their official portrait.

Sindy Weals photographed Councillor Paul Bott and Councillor Chris Bott wearing their chains of office. The picture now has pride of place in the Mayor's Parlour.

The image was taken in Walsall Town Hall, with the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress posing on the main stage in front of a mural depicting a scene from the First World War. The Mayor specifically chose this location as a way of further commemorating the armistice centenary.

Commenting on the portrait, the Lord Mayor said: “We’re delighted to have provided a local student like Sindy with this professional opportunity. Once my year in office is complete, the photograph will stay in the Parlour and become part of the gallery of portraits of former serving mayors. Hopefully this is something that will give her confidence as she goes forward in her career.”

The Lady Mayoress also described the portrait as “stunning”.

Sindy, who is studying a HND Diploma in Photography admits she was nervous before taking the photographs but the councillors soon put her at ease with their down-to-earth personalities.

“I can’t believe my work is now hanging up in such a prestigious location,” she said. “Although my plan is to specialise in commercial photography after my course, I find taking portraits really beneficial for my portfolio.

“I’m really pleased the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress liked my work and gave me the chance to push myself creatively.”

The Mayor also visited the college recently to tour the photography studios, processing and print room facilities.

