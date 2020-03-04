Royal Navy Engagement Team inspire CONEL Public Service Students

The @RoyalNavy Engagement Team visit a group of 30 Public Services students at @CollegeNELondon’s Tottenham Centre to deliver a number of workshops designed to improve their #Soft Skills

This visit, on 15 January 2020, was arranged in collaboration with Royal Navy to allow Public Service students to practice specific unit content relating to Teamwork, Leadership, Self-Discipline, Command and Control.

Split into three groups, the students completed four tasks revolving around building, shooting, cooking and team work.

The groups were tasked with building a two meter tall ‘satellite’ from the building blocks provided. This structure then needed to be adapted to withstand the ‘wind test’ by Lt Commander Sim Low, one of the attendees from the Royal Navy engagement team.

Students then moved on to a shooting range simulator where they were taught how to use hand guns and assault rifles before going head to head in a number of challenges.

Teams also got a chance to try some of the foods in a standard ration pack the Royal Navy use in their operations. The final challenge see students work together to manoeuvre from one side of a spider web structure to the other without touching the web as they do so.

The aim of the event was to develop collaboration and team work between students – essential skills for the modern workplace.

Level 3 Public Services student, T, said, “The building task was the hardest because the pieces were hard to put together and we had to change it when the ‘wind’ was added to test the strength of the structure.

“I learned a lot during the cooking task. We found out all about the ration packs that are used in the Navy. It was cool seeing things you can’t get in a normal shop.

“The final team building exercise was the Spider challenge. This was where, as a team, you had to move from one side to the other of a spider web like structure without touching the rope. It was difficult but we worked together and we completed. It and it was fun working as a team.”

Lt Commander Sim Low said, “It is important for students to be exposed to days like this and learn new skills.

“The Navy engagement project goes to schools colleges and youth centres up and down the country. We deliver these soft skills workshops to encourage teamwork and communication among young people in England.

“We also raise awareness for the jobs the Royal Navy do worldwide, including providing aid to third world countries and protecting other ships against piracy.

“The perception can sometimes be bad of the armed forces but we want to help show the high level of teamwork and communications skills needed to help with the good work we do around the world.

“During these events we are happy to share our experiences during our time in the Navy and help educate people about the role. This isn’t our main goal but we are always happy to help those who want to, enrol.”

This event will also be taking place at CONEL’s Enfield centre on Wednesday 29 January 2020.

Curriculum Manager for Sport, Public Services and KS4, Brendan Berry, said, “It was a highly productive day that enabled our Public Services Students to engage with the Royal Navy SET Team, the broad range of activities provided by the team gave the students the opportunity to display the skills they have gained during their time with us over the past two years.

“All the activities enabled them to consolidate specific unit content relating to Teamwork, Leadership, Self-Discipline, Command and Control. The team upheld the ethos and finest traditions of service from the Royal Navy.

“I cannot thank the team enough for enabling our students, creating an engaging day that brought practical enrichment and a greater understanding of the role and purpose of the Royal Navy. These being maritime operations, anti-interdiction and disaster relief. We look forward to the team returning again this spring to work with our Sports Students at our Enfield Centre.”

Studying Public Services at CONEL offers more than just a qualification. Students are exposed to events like Pan London, where this year almost 70 CONEL students on our Public Services and Media courses played a key role in the successful running and planning of the event.

Opportunities like these helped CONEL gain a 94.6% student satisfaction rating and enabled 86.8% of our Public Services students to pass their exams.

Completing a Public services course at CONEL College could lead you to professions such as:

-Police Officer: Annual Pay £41,600

-Police Community Support Officer: Annual Pay £26,520

-Probation Services Officer: Annual Pay £29,120

-Ambulance Paramedic: Annual Pay £41,080

-Army Soldier: Annual Pay £18,125

-Army Officer: Non-graduate cadets: Annual Pay £26,000

-Merchant Navy Deck Officer: Annual Pay £26,000

The Public Services workforce is projected to grow by 6% over the next five years, creating 1,974,000 jobs. In the same period, 39.5% of the workforce is projected to retire, creating 13,110,000 job openings.

This is the average combined for all industries across the UK, showing it is a great time to get into the Public Services industry.

If you want to kick-start your career in Public Services, your journey starts here: https://www.conel.ac.uk/courses/public-services.html