Kyrgyz Republic Delegation on Best Practice Visit at South Eastern Regional College

#SercGoingGlobal with #ErasmusPlus - @S_ERC International team was delighted to welcome a delegation from the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic (Diplomatic Academy) on a first visit to Northern Ireland.

SERC and the Diplomatic Academy are collaborating on an Erasmus+ Higher Education International Credit Mobility project focussing on sharing innovative best practices that will have a positive effect on both organisations, their students and staff.

This Erasmus+ project will focus on the Diplomatic Academy sharing their International Relations expertise with SERC to help them to broaden their International Development strategy. In return, SERC will share their expertise in the areas of work-based learning, continuous professional development for staff and the use of technology to drive student engagement and improve outcomes. This project will culminate in the development of a Collaborative Model to support future student mobility, research and best practice sharing.

Ms Adamkulova, Rector, Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, commented, “We are really impressed with SERC’s leadership and management strategy and how the College has embedded continuous professional development for all staff, creating a culture of innovation and creativity which improves student outcomes, helping to equip them to succeed in the 21st Century.”

Claire Henderson, Head of SERC’s International team said, “It was a real pleasure to welcome Ms Adamkulova and her team to SERC. This initial meeting has led to a real understanding of each other’s organisations, cultures and education strategy. We are looking forward to developing a long-term relationship that benefits both SERC and the Diplomatic Academy.”

She added, “Our international partners give us a different perspective on education structures outside Europe, wider cultural awareness, helping the College to develop an international strategic approach that reflects global issues. We look forward to strengthening our partnership through mutually beneficial exchanges and collaborative projects.”

SERC was the first College in the United Kingdom to become involved in Erasmus+ Higher Education International Credit Mobility projects. This is the third such project which will extend SERC’s international collaborative activity to include 3 countries in the Central Asia region.

Our visitors from Kyrgyz Republic enjoyed some of our cultural experiences today with a tour of Stormont and lunch in the Member's Dining Room. #SercGoingGlobal