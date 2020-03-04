Scottish Horse Racing Academy launched

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@BordersCollege and @ScottishRacing launch new Horse Racing Academy @s_r_academy

New Scottish Racing Academy recruiting students for people wanting a career in horse racing, and offers Continuing Professional Development opportunities for current racing staff

Scottish Racing, the body which promotes the sport of horse racing in Scotland, has announced the creation of a new sister organisation, the Scottish Racing Academy.

The new Scottish Racing Academy has collaborated with schools and colleges across Scotland and is now seeking to recruit anyone who wishes to gain essential employability and academic qualifications, develop riding skills and gain knowledge of the vast range of careers within the racing industry. The Academy also offers opportunities for those who already work in horse racing to upskill their careers.

The qualifications are being delivered as part of the National Curriculum for Excellence at all 9 schools in the Scottish Borders and encourage young people to complete a racing specific, horse care qualification, whilst studying in their senior phase at school. Students can then continue their learning journey by undertaking a full-time Race Horse Care programme at Borders College, which commences in August 2020. This fully funded programme allows students to gain qualifications whilst gaining invaluable work experience within racing yards.

Thanks to support from the Racing Foundation and the wider racing industry, the Scottish Racing Academy offers training for new recruits into horse racing and also provides opportunities for current stable staff to gain recognition for their current skills or gain additional skills whilst continuing to work.

Delly Innes, Manager of Scottish Racing, said:

“We are delighted to announce that Scottish Racing’s sister organisation, The Scottish Racing Academy (SRA), is now recruiting for anyone who wants to work in the exciting and thrilling world of horse racing. Scotland is well-renowned for having some of the most hard-working and dedicated staff in horseracing, and we believe our collaboration with schools and colleges will make it easier for many more people to train for a wide range of career opportunities available in our sport”.

Eleanor Boden, Manager of the new Scottish Racing Academy, commented:

“All of the qualifications and training opportunities across our courses are delivered by highly skilled and experienced racing professionals who have a passion for transferring their knowledge to the next generation of racing staff, as well as progressing current stable staff employees. We are confident of the positive impact this will have on the sport in Scotland as a whole and will give individuals the fundamental skills required to enter into, and progress their career within, the wider racing community. We are very much looking forward to welcoming all our new recruits at the start of the academic year”.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News The investment will help to design, test and manufacture electric mach Sector News #QSWUR - @SommetEdu cation is the only hospitality education group wit Sector News #NCW2020 - @LSEColleges in partnership with @BerkeleyGroupUK and the @

Lynne Gilchrist, Assistant Principal at Borders College, said:

“This is such an exciting opportunity for aspiring racing staff to develop their skills for a successful career in horse racing, in a safe and professional environment. We are thrilled to be working with the Scottish Racing Academy to support students to accelerate their individual development and give them the best education to achieve their individual goals”.

If you are interested in the Race Horse Care programme at Borders College, click here: http://www.borderscollege.ac.uk/find-a-course/race-horse-care-scqf-level-5