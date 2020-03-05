 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Free Financial Times access extended to all Further Education colleges in the UK

Details
Hits: 132
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Roula Khalaf, Editor, The Financial Times

@FT extends free schools programme to FE colleges in the UK

The FT schools programme, which offers free access to FT.com for all 16-19 year old students globally, is designed to better prepare students for further study and work. Since launching in 2017, the programme has reached more than 50,000 students in 100 countries. 

Speaking about the initiative, FT editor Roula Khalaf said:

“At the FT we strongly believe that having access to quality news and analysis helps improve social mobility and prepare students for successful future careers. We are delighted to extend free FT.com access to all Further Education colleges in the UK because we know that our journalism adds real life context to complex theoretical issues.”

In addition to reading award-winning journalism on FT.com, students and teachers can register to receive a weekly curated email with content that is relevant to their curriculum. As part of the programme, the Association of Colleges (AoC), which represents further education institutions across England, will oversee a network of teacher advisers to provide insights on how the FT can be used in their courses. 

AoC chief executive David Hughes said:

“It’s fantastic that students and teachers in colleges across the country will have free access to FT.com. AoC has a strong relationship with the Financial Times and they are a big supporter of further education and the work colleges do.”

“Not only will this open up access to news stories, but colleges will also benefit from bespoke resources put together by AoC staff and FT journalists. I am confident that this initiative will help thousands of young people to broaden their understanding of the world we live in and better prepare for their future careers.”

 

FE colleges which exclusively teach sixth formers have always been eligible for free access but colleges with an older intake of adult learners will now be able to sign up to the programme. 

Schools and colleges can see if they are registered, sign up and create individual accounts.

Advertisement

Recruitment drive launched for new construction assessors
Sector News
An @ESPScotland and @CITB_UK project has launched for #ScotAppWeek20 t
New Employer Academy Address Future Skills Shortages
Sector News
Employers working in partnership with @DerbyCollege to develop a pipel
NEOMA Business School opens its office covering the whole of Latin America in Colombia
Sector News
After establishing an office in India in 2018, @NEOMAbs is opening a n

You may also be interested in these articles:

Recruitment drive launched for new construction assessors
Sector News
An @ESPScotland and @CITB_UK project has launched for #ScotAppWeek20 t
New Employer Academy Address Future Skills Shortages
Sector News
Employers working in partnership with @DerbyCollege to develop a pipel
NEOMA Business School opens its office covering the whole of Latin America in Colombia
Sector News
After establishing an office in India in 2018, @NEOMAbs is opening a n
New awards to raise the profile of exceptional BAME apprentices and employers leading the way for diversity and inclusion in the workplace
Sector News
@Pearson partners with @Thinkfest Limited to launch the first #BAME Ap
Focus on graduate employment has fundamentally changed the way universities operate
Sector News
A new report by @Rachel_Hewitt_ from the Higher Education Policy Insti
BSBI celebrates ‘International Women’s Day’ with Val Racheeva, entrepreneur
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark
RADA BUSINESS RELAUNCHES ENHANCED PRESENTATION SKILLS COURSE TO ENABLE BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS TO TELL THEIR STORY
Sector News
#RADABusiness relaunches popular Storytelling for Business course in L
Two Institutions from Sommet Education rank World’s Top Three in Hospitality and Leisure Management in QS World University Ranking
Sector News
#QSWUR - @SommetEdu cation is the only hospitality education group wit
£1 million funding for innovative student mental health projects
Sector News
Student groups most at risk of poor #MentalHealth will benefit from mo
Cranfield University raises funds for new enhanced student experience and student accommodation
Sector News
@CranfieldUni a specialist postgraduate university in technology and m
#NCW2020 – Overcoming adversity with adi’s Latfi Karim
Sector News
As we reach the midpoint of National Careers Week, an initiative desig
Making a Success of the National Skills Fund: Reform adult education to support a changing economy
Sector News
The £600m a year #NationalSkillsFund should #LevelUp the skills of ad

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Recruitment drive launched for new construction assessors 22 minutes ago
The BAME Apprenticeship Awards
The BAME Apprenticeship Awards had a status update on Twitter 41 minutes ago

RT @FENews: New awards to raise the profile of exceptional BAME apprentices and employers leading the way for diversity and inclusion in th…
View Original Tweet

Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: Choices for Furthering Your Education Past High School 1 hour 13 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page