#NCW2020 – adi’s Ian Cartwright shares his engineering journey

As National Careers Week nears its conclusion, multi-disciplined engineering firm adi Group has focused further on stories that help to inspire young people into their desired trades.

Here, Ian Cartwright, process division director at adi Project Management, shares his route into the engineering sector, his progression along the way and some exciting work with a well-known Irish drink brand.

Tell us a little about your role, the projects you are supporting and the type of work you undertake on a daily basis.

In relation to potential new work, my role involves interpreting the total project scope and then providing information to other adi companies and third parties so that they can submit a quotation. I collate all of the costs and calculate the prices for the client, including adi Project’s design and management elements. I then prepare a quotation for a client, confirming the total project scope and provide them with the costs.

In relation to projects for which clients place orders on adi Projects, my role involves appointing suppliers and coordinating their activities. adi Projects then act as the main point of the contact for the client and manage the project through design, installation/construction and commissioning.

What attracted you to a career in the engineering sector?

At school, I did A levels in maths, physics and geography. I don’t recall having a specific career in mind and maybe because my father was involved in engineering and I had friends studying mechanical engineering, I followed in their footsteps.

How did you initially get started in engineering? Did you do an apprenticeship?

My route into engineering was via polytechnic, doing a degree in mechanical engineering. The course I took included three spells in the industry, which I spent working at a large brewing company. Initially I spent time in the machine shop, servicing equipment and time in the drawing office. This gave me good general appreciation of various engineering tasks.

After qualifying I have worked for companies on design and installation of equipment.

What do you most like about working for adi Group/adi Projects?

adi works in several sectors and there is a chance to work on projects at various stages of their lifecycle. This provides an opportunity to work in different environments and meet new challenges on a regular basis.

What is the best project you’ve ever worked on?

The most memorable project I have ever worked on was the building of a new brewhouse for Guinness in London. This was in the middle of an existing brewery which needed to be kept running throughout the 2 ½ year programme.

With everything you’ve learnt, what would you tell the ‘younger you’ about a career in engineering?

Keep soaking up the information and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Any other comments on the engineering sector / engineering careers you’d like to share?

Engineers plays a very important role in the world and there are lots of rewarding aspects to it.