 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New Employer Academy Address Future Skills Shortages

Details
Hits: 98
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Employers working in partnership with @DerbyCollege to develop a pipeline of #Talent for the future

Harlow 2

A leading local timber merchant and importer has joined forces with Derby College Group to highlight career opportunities for Joinery students and address future skills gaps in the industry. 

Family-owned Harlow Bros have been established for more than 90 years and specialise in the manufacture and merchanting of timber, engineered timber and manufactured buildings. 

The company has branches in Burton-upon-Trent, Coalville, Derby, Hinckley, Long Whatton, Leicester and Nottingham. 

Level two Bench Joinery students who are based at the Roundhouse Technical and Professional Skills college in Pride Park, Derby, have joined the Harlow Bros Employer Academy which provides them with valuable work experience at the Long Whatton site in Leicestershire to learn more about timber machining. 

Meanwhile Level One students are gaining work experience at the Derby branch to develop their employability skills. 

Harlow Bros Operations Manager Simon Fox said: “We and many other companies in this industry face future labour shortages as we have an ageing workforce with many skilled people retiring in the next five to ten years. 

“We were therefore keen to work in partnership with a college to develop a pipeline of talent for the future. 

“Timber machining is only offered by a handful of training providers and Derby College was the only organisation whose workshop equipment mirrored our own manufacturing capabilities.”

HR Manager Alice Stoney continued: “By working with young people at the start of their skills training, we hope to highlight the job opportunities available to them both with us and other companies in our industry. 

“Our goal is to identify potential candidates amongst the Level Two cohort for apprenticeships and full time jobs and work with the Level One students to develop employability skills such as time keeping, communication, customer service skills and problem solving. 

“We hope that this will highlight the wider job opportunities available to them by progressing onto higher programmes.” 

Derby Depot Manager Matt Charlton added that a typical work experience programme for each student included theory, working on machinery and helping to serve customers.

He said: “The students have been impeccably behaved, very inquisitive and enthusiastic throughout – particularly when working on the machines.”

Student Jack Fox said: “This has been an amazing experience and I have learned so much about timber, the trade and machining.”

DCG Assistant Director of Learner and Employer Partnerships Debbie Keegan concluded: “Harlow Bros is the perfect example of how a company can work with a college to bridge the gap between education and the workplace. 

Advertisement

Recruitment drive launched for new construction assessors
Sector News
An @ESPScotland and @CITB_UK project has launched for #ScotAppWeek20 t
Free Financial Times access extended to all Further Education colleges in the UK
Sector News
@FT extends free schools programme to FE colleges in the UKThe Financi
NEOMA Business School opens its office covering the whole of Latin America in Colombia
Sector News
After establishing an office in India in 2018, @NEOMAbs is opening a n

“Not only are they investing in their potential future workforce but the work experience is motivating students to better focus on their college work and their future career goals.” 

Harlow 1

You may also be interested in these articles:

Recruitment drive launched for new construction assessors
Sector News
An @ESPScotland and @CITB_UK project has launched for #ScotAppWeek20 t
Free Financial Times access extended to all Further Education colleges in the UK
Sector News
@FT extends free schools programme to FE colleges in the UKThe Financi
NEOMA Business School opens its office covering the whole of Latin America in Colombia
Sector News
After establishing an office in India in 2018, @NEOMAbs is opening a n
New awards to raise the profile of exceptional BAME apprentices and employers leading the way for diversity and inclusion in the workplace
Sector News
@Pearson partners with @Thinkfest Limited to launch the first #BAME Ap
Focus on graduate employment has fundamentally changed the way universities operate
Sector News
A new report by @Rachel_Hewitt_ from the Higher Education Policy Insti
BSBI celebrates ‘International Women’s Day’ with Val Racheeva, entrepreneur
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark
RADA BUSINESS RELAUNCHES ENHANCED PRESENTATION SKILLS COURSE TO ENABLE BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS TO TELL THEIR STORY
Sector News
#RADABusiness relaunches popular Storytelling for Business course in L
Two Institutions from Sommet Education rank World’s Top Three in Hospitality and Leisure Management in QS World University Ranking
Sector News
#QSWUR - @SommetEdu cation is the only hospitality education group wit
£1 million funding for innovative student mental health projects
Sector News
Student groups most at risk of poor #MentalHealth will benefit from mo
Cranfield University raises funds for new enhanced student experience and student accommodation
Sector News
@CranfieldUni a specialist postgraduate university in technology and m
#NCW2020 – Overcoming adversity with adi’s Latfi Karim
Sector News
As we reach the midpoint of National Careers Week, an initiative desig
Making a Success of the National Skills Fund: Reform adult education to support a changing economy
Sector News
The £600m a year #NationalSkillsFund should #LevelUp the skills of ad

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Recruitment drive launched for new construction assessors 22 minutes ago
The BAME Apprenticeship Awards
The BAME Apprenticeship Awards had a status update on Twitter 42 minutes ago

RT @FENews: New awards to raise the profile of exceptional BAME apprentices and employers leading the way for diversity and inclusion in th…
View Original Tweet

Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: Choices for Furthering Your Education Past High School 1 hour 13 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page