Learning Curve Group prepare for significant growth

Learning Curve Group (“LCG”) are delighted to announce that funds advised by Agilitas Private Equity (“Agilitas”) will be backing LCG’s management and support the business with its significant growth plans going forward.

Agilitas is headquartered in London and focuses on supporting management teams to unlock remarkable levels of growth in defensible businesses. This new buyout will see current private equity partners, MML Capital exit the business after a successful five-year period. 

Since 2015, Learning Curve Group (LCG) has grown to become one of the largest and most diverse education service providers in the UK as well as becoming a Sunday Times Top 100 company to work for. They now work with over 4,500 employers every year and reach over 100,000 learners through academies, learning content, apprenticeship programmes and government funded training.

The investment will enable the creation of new jobs based at Learning Curve Group’s HQ and nationally, new skills academies to support people back into work, growth in support for corporate partners through levy provision, significant increase in programmes to upskill individuals in the workplace as well as enhancing the support provided to learners. Agilitas and LCG’s management team will work together to deliver a multi-dimensional transformation plan and help the business deliver its international sales ambitions and digital transformation strategy. This strategy will enhance their already impressive offering, which includes a focus on safeguarding and online learning platforms, perfect for learners to access anytime, anywhere; a poignant aspect given recent isolation advice around Covid-19.

Learning Curve Group’s vision is to transform lives through learning, with their main value being to place learners at the centre of everything they do. Following on from the recent budget announcement, which included a manifesto promise of an extra £4billion of funding for FE provision in England, this acquisition is a great investment into skills and training and presents a multitude of opportunities for a whole host of individuals across the country.

Brenda McLeish, CEO at Learning Curve Group said:

‘We’re excited to join forces with Agilitas as we embark upon the next stage of our growth plans. MML has been a fantastic partner who has supported us over the last 5 years, seeing us grow significantly and move into our amazing new HQ. Our executive management team will stay with Learning Curve and be instrumental on delivering our growth aspirations along with our fantastic workforce.’

Liam Goddard of Agilitas Private Equity said:

“It has been a pleasure working with such a talented management team to develop a transformation plan to bring the exceptional education they offer to a much wider audience.  Learning Curve Group is a truly incredible company, built by staff working together to create an environment to support learners reach their goals.  Learning Curve is a quality provider in the growing further education and training market and we look forward to supporting the growth of the business.”

Richard Mayers, Partner at MML capital said:

‘MML congratulates Learning Curve Group on the fantastic progress they have made over the last 5 years. We’re delighted that they will be partnering with Agilitas to take them to the next level in their plans.’

The deal has been supported by LCG advisors Clearwater International, commercial due diligence from CIL, financial due diligence from EY and legal support from Shoosmiths and Burness Paull.

