Humanities student Hannah is on track for Oxford

Hannah Tyler, an A-level student at Clarendon Sixth Form College, has been accepted onto a prestigious study programme with Oxford University.

Hannah, a former Denton Community College pupil, is taking part in the ‘OxNet’ programme to learn more about the university and gain a better understanding of her chosen subject, history.

OxNet is Oxford University’s widening participation organisation which aims to give talented and gifted students access to high quality, degree level study.

During the programme Hannah will take part in a range of lectures and seminars on humanities, meet current students and visit Oxford University for a week long residential stay to experience student life.

Hannah, said: “I am pleased to be accepted onto the OxNet programme and learn more about something I am passionate about. I have already been to one lecture and it’s given me a good insight into humanities at Oxford University and my options for the future.”

“I really like the support given at Clarendon Sixth Form College. The number of opportunities open to students to further their studies, such as help with my OxNet application, is excellent. This is one of the main reasons why I chose to study at the college.”

Irina Arsenovic, English teacher and A-level tutor at Clarendon Sixth Form College, said: “Hannah has done extremely well to be accepted onto the OxNet programme. She is commited to her studies and passionate about what she wants to do in the future. It will give her the necessary skills to gain a place at a prestigious university and develop a career in the field of humanities.”

