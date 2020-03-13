Industry Support for Fire and Security Engineering Apprentices at SERC

@S_ERC links with specialist fire and security engineering firms ensures apprentices get the best possible start in this fast-growing industry.

Stuart Rankin, Deputy Head of School, Construction, Engineering and Skills for Work at SERC said, “Having links with industry is part of the ethos of our work here at SERC. Many of our staff come from industry and our close links with a range of sectors ensures that our students have the knowledge and skills to be work ready once they leave the College.

He added, “This is very much the case for our Fire and Security Engineering programmes. We have built a close working relationship with the team at Bangor-based Solutions for Systems Ltd who have been instrumental in supporting the Fire and Security Engineering Apprenticeships. Not only have they helped us with links to big name industry manufacturers such as Nittan and Pyronix, both of whom have provided field devices including smoke detectors for training, William McBride Managing Director and Philip Kydd Head of Technical Operations have willingly given up their time to assist the course team develop demonstration equipment and helped promote the course and the industry.”

William McBride Managing Director, Solutions for Systems said, “We are delighted to see the development and growth of the Fire and Security Engineering Apprenticeship programmes at SERC. It is in our interest to have a steady flow of potential work-ready employees set for work in the industry so working in partnership to strengthen links is win-win for everyone including the apprentices, the College and employers such as Solutions for Systems.

We are also immensely pleased through our commercial links, to be able to bring Industry leaders such as Nittan Europe Ltd into contact with the College. Like ourselves, Nittan see industry specific training and apprenticeships as vital to the long-term health of the fire industry. Not only have Nittan supplied free of charge Fire Alarm products for students to train on, but they have also agreed to sponsor the SERC “Outstanding Apprentice Fire Alarm Engineer of the Year” and award a prize and trophy.”

William also added, “We have been very impressed with what SERC offers and the training the young people receive in preparation for work in our sector and I would encourage all employers to make links with their local college if they haven’t done so already.”

