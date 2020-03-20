 
CITB is closing its four National Construction Colleges, has cancelled its spring roadshows in response to #CoronavirusUK

Details
CITB

Among a raft of measures addressing the # coronavirus / covid-19 crisis, @CITB_UK is closing its four National Construction Colleges, has cancelled its spring roadshows, and pledged to do all it can to support the construction sector and particularly apprentices and trainees over the coming weeks and months.

For up to date information go to www.citb.co.uk/urgent-messages The website also contains, among other information, important updated details on funding, grants, HS&E tests and apprenticeships.

All training at NCC sites at Bircham Newton, Erith, Inchinnan and Kings Norton ended on Tuesday, with full closure planned for today (20th March), allowing time for trainees to arrange to leave. Current and advance-booked courses during the closure can be rescheduled or refunded.  CITB is contacting affected learners and employers to make arrangements. As for other colleges across the country, the NCCs will remain closed until further notice.

The spring roadshows are being replaced by a series of online webinar alternatives.

Sarah Beale, CITB Chief Executive, said:

“The construction industry will receive our support throughout this crisis. In addition to the measures we are taking so far we will continually review this in line with Government actions and adapt as necessary during this fast-moving situation.”  

Find out more about CITB’s support for employers during the coronavirus crisis.

